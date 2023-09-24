Guests Banned from Disneyland for Sneaking in Illegal Substance

A few guests reportedly got banned from Disneyland.

Over the last few decades, the Disney parks and resorts have really become the dream vacation destination for so many families around the world. Whether you plan on visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, or Disneyland Paris in Chessy, France, you can guarantee your vacation will be filled with fun and magic. Of course, it can be hard to beat the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

This West Coast park has become a staple within the theme park community, containing some of the most iconic and legendary rides of all time.

The Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as Downtown Disney, the resort’s massive shopping and dining center. From Space Mountain and Matterhorn Bobsleds to Avengers Capus, there’s no shortage of incredible experiences awaiting guests at “The Happiest Place on Earth.

Unfortunately, things can still go wrong, and guests can have their day ruined. Recently, a situation like this occurred at Disneyland, though this was completely the fault of the guests themselves.

A recent post on social media highlighted a problem for Disneyland, with guests reportedly bringing in their own alcohol.

“I was in line yesterday for security check, and a pair of individuals seemed to attempt to take in some liquor,” starts the post. Bringing in liquor of any kind is strictly prohibited at all Disney parks and resorts worldwide. Before guests enter the parks, they must go through security checkpoints to ensure they are not bringing anything dangerous or otherwise prohibited into the parks. According to this report, the alcohol was confiscated during a checkpoint. “The liquor was confiscated, and they were not allowed in the parks.” The guest claimed that the guests caught bringing in liquor claimed they were “banned” from the parks.

There are many ways to get banned from entering the Disney theme parks. One of the most obvious ways to get banned would be engaging in any kind of verbal or physical altercation, whether that be with an employee or another guest. While it may surprise you, we’ve seen guests get into brutal fights while inside Disney parks, beating each other up in front of Fantasyland or Tomorrowland.

Guests can also get turned away from entering the Disney parks for what they happen to be wearing. Each Disney park has its own dress code, which guests can look up before their visit to ensure they’ll be okay when they scan their tickets. However, a lot of guests choose to wear whatever they want, which has resulted in their trip coming to a quick end.

Some of the most egregious examples of guests breaking this dress code involved a bikini top or no top at all.

One guest even decided to strip naked and flash others while traveling on the Walt Disney World Skyliner. This mode of transportation sits high above the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort, taking guests to and fro both EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as several hotels. The guest exposed their bare breasts to others, sharing a video of the incident on social media.

Even though The Walt Disney Company employs fantastic employees and enforces its own rules and regulations, it’s nearly impossible to monitor each and every guest. Millions of people pour into the Disney parks and resorts every year, with Magic Kingdom specifically being the most-visited theme park destination on earth. It’s really up to each individual guest as to whether or not Disney’s rules will be followed. It’s crucial that guests follow rules, not only for their own safety but the safety of others, too. Rule following also helps Disney to maintain its family-friendly atmosphere.

