‘Snow White’ Scandal Jeopardizes Other Disney Productions

Disney’s upcoming Snow White remake by Marc Webb has been saturated in controversy practically since its reveal, but things have officially gotten out of hand.

Although there’s already a certain stigma surrounding the Disney live-action remakes, no movie has had viewers so united by pure, unfiltered, unaltered hatred than Snow White. The “reimagining” featuring Rachel Zegler ( West Side Story (2021)) and Gal Gadot ( Wonder Woman (2017)) in the roles of Snow White and the Evil Queen has been met with a sea of backlash due to the behavior of the film’s lead and the creative choices made by the filmmakers.

Reports of the project abandoning the dwarf element, nightmarish behavior on set, and a misguided attempt at reimagining the Walt Disney Company’s first love story have plagued the production for months, but now it seems they are backtracking and giving the film a complete makeover. While it appears the studio recognizes the error of their ways, it comes at a steep cost.

Snow White Ruins Disney Release Schedule

The film has officially been pushed back to 2025, practically a year past its original release date. Naturally, it’s no secret as to why Disney is doing this. The overwhelmingly negative response from consumers is definitely proof that actions have consequences, but the situation runs far deeper than just poor planning on Disney’s part.

Inside the Magic has covered multiple topics surrounding the production’s tumultuous process, especially regarding the reports and remarks from Rachel Zegler. After months and months of negative press surrounding the project, it feels like it might already be too late to prevent another lackluster remake.

The controversy created by Rachel Zegler calling Andrew Burnap’s character a stalker, the remake’s concept and plot, and the complete lack of support from Disney’s dedicated fanbase have absolutely tanked this project, but its delay has also put other works from the company in jeopardy. Thanks to Snow White, Pixar’s Elio has also been pushed back, and there might be a connection.

While some can logically assume that this drastic shift in Disney’s game plan can be attributed to the SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, production conflicts, and other occupational hazards that come with any movie-making process, there’s no doubt that the reception that has consumed Snow White for practically the last year has something to do with it. It simply cannot be ignored.

We are witnessing Disney doing damage control to at least attempt to save face by doing a more Disney-accurate version of the original story, including reincorporating the previously-axed dwarves with CGI animation. That takes a lot of time and money to pull off, and now other productions suffer for it.

The chances of this film being anything the studio hopes for are slim to none, but there’s a lot of time between now and 2025. That said, Disney will be so focused on pulling attention away from Snow White’s failure that other original and creative projects will suffer. In this writer’s opinion, there’s no coming back from this, and audiences will notice.

Do you think Snow White is doomed? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!