Home » Movies & TV » Movies » ‘Snow White’ Scandal Jeopardizes Other Disney Productions

‘Snow White’ Scandal Jeopardizes Other Disney Productions

in Movies

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Zegler and animated Snow White

Credit: Inside the Magic

Disney’s upcoming Snow White remake by Marc Webb has been saturated in controversy practically since its reveal, but things have officially gotten out of hand.

Rachel Zegler fired 'Snow White'
Credit: Edited by Inside the Magic

Although there’s already a certain stigma surrounding the Disney live-action remakes, no movie has had viewers so united by pure, unfiltered, unaltered hatred than  Snow White. The “reimagining” featuring Rachel Zegler ( West Side Story (2021)) and Gal Gadot ( Wonder Woman (2017)) in the roles of Snow White and the Evil Queen has been met with a sea of backlash due to the behavior of the film’s lead and the creative choices made by the filmmakers.

Related: Rachel Zegler Trashes ‘Snow White’ Remake, Calls Male Lead a “Stalker”

Reports of the project abandoning the dwarf element, nightmarish behavior on set, and a misguided attempt at reimagining the Walt Disney Company’s first love story have plagued the production for months, but now it seems they are backtracking and giving the film a complete makeover. While it appears the studio recognizes the error of their ways, it comes at a steep cost.

Snow White Ruins Disney Release Schedule

Rachel Zegler pretending to be Snow White in front of a poster of the classic animated princess
Credit: Rachel Zegler via Twitter

The film has officially been pushed back to 2025, practically a year past its original release date. Naturally, it’s no secret as to why Disney is doing this. The overwhelmingly negative response from consumers is definitely proof that actions have consequences, but the situation runs far deeper than just poor planning on Disney’s part.

Related: Disney Brings Back the Seven Dwarfs After Abandoning Them in ‘Snow White’ Scandal

Inside the Magic has covered multiple topics surrounding the production’s tumultuous process, especially regarding the reports and remarks from Rachel Zegler. After months and months of negative press surrounding the project, it feels like it might already be too late to prevent another lackluster remake.

Elio being sucked into a portal upside down in Pixar's 'Elio'
Credit: Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Animation Studios

The controversy created by Rachel Zegler calling Andrew Burnap’s character a stalker, the remake’s concept and plot, and the complete lack of support from Disney’s dedicated fanbase have absolutely tanked this project, but its delay has also put other works from the company in jeopardy. Thanks to Snow White, Pixar’s Elio has also been pushed back, and there might be a connection.

Related: Iconic Dwarf Actor Rips Into Woke ‘Snow White,’ Says Story Is “For Dwarfs”

While some can logically assume that this drastic shift in Disney’s game plan can be attributed to the SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, production conflicts, and other occupational hazards that come with any movie-making process, there’s no doubt that the reception that has consumed Snow White for practically the last year has something to do with it. It simply cannot be ignored.

Rachel Zegler as Snow White in Disney's live-action version of Snow White
Credit: Disney

We are witnessing Disney doing damage control to at least attempt to save face by doing a more Disney-accurate version of the original story, including reincorporating the previously-axed dwarves with CGI animation. That takes a lot of time and money to pull off, and now other productions suffer for it.

Related: Gal Gadot’s ‘Snow White’ Sabotaged by Media Frenzy

The chances of this film being anything the studio hopes for are slim to none, but there’s a lot of time between now and 2025. That said, Disney will be so focused on pulling attention away from Snow White’s failure that other original and creative projects will suffer. In this writer’s opinion, there’s no coming back from this, and audiences will notice.

Do you think Snow White is doomed? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

 

in Movies

Tagged:Disney Live-Action RemakeRachel ZeglerSnow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!