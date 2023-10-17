Disneyland Guest Suffers “Blistering” Burn

A “blistering” injury occurred at Disneyland Resort following an unprovoked altercation between guests.

Unfortunately, not all guests feel the magic of the Disney theme parks. Recent reports of brawls and rampant rulebreaking at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure leave many guests afraid to enjoy their vacations. The problem is so widespread that Disneyland Resort instituted a new “courtesy” rule last year, giving Disney cast members more authority to discipline guest misbehavior.

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive, or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others,” the updated Disneyland Resort policy reads. “For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.”

But even when Disney guests aren’t acting violently, some fail to consider their impact on other visitors. One Disney Resort guest says an inconsiderate woman gave them a not-so-magical memory they’ll never forget.

Reddit user u/awesomedumplings visited Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney with their girlfriend. The pair were enjoying their Disney Park day when another guest’s careless actions changed the course of their visit.

“A lady poured out her blistering hot coffee in a plant to make room for cream and it hit me and my girlfriend,” the guest recalled. “We didn’t say anything but we should’ve. People are so insanely rude.”

Thankfully, the guests enjoyed their day despite the burning incident.

If you suffer an injury at Disneyland Resort, visit a First Aid Center. They’re located at the end of Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park next to the Baby Care Center and next to the Chamber of Commerce on Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure Park. At Downtown Disney, notify the nearest Disney Cast Member if you need medical assistance.

Additionally, Disney Resort hotels offer 24/7 in-room medical care. Touch “Front Desk” on your in-room phone or speak with a Disney cast member for help.

In an emergency, always call 911 – no matter where you are in Disneyland Resort.

