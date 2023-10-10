Hundreds of Terrified Guests Evacuate Disneyland Hotel Overnight

Hundreds of confused and terrified guests evacuated Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel overnight as emergency alarms blared on Monday morning.

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel

Enjoy priority access to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park by staying onsite at Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Resort, or Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel!

“Celebrate the heyday of California beachfront boardwalks at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Step back in time at this old-fashioned yet modern hotel—home to a variety of shopping and recreation opportunities—and ride a wave of relaxation from your charming seaside-themed room all the way up to the rooftop pool for some welcome fun in the sun.”

“Stay in rooms that reflect the casual yet elegant beachfront pavilion hotels of the early 1920s. Sand-and-surf-themed furnishings and décor, elegant park-influenced artwork and all the modern amenities you would expect from a Disney Resort hotel make this a perfect fit for families looking for a whimsical yet restful stay.”

Overnight Evacuation

Around 6:30 Monday morning, emergency alarms forced guests out of their rooms at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. Reddit user u/Blue_Eyed_Devi shared this photo from the incident:

“Paradise Pier Hotel evacuated at 6:30ish am,” the guest wrote. “Who knows what’s going on. Maybe construction fire?”

“It was a loud tones then a recording came on from the Disney fire chief asking us to evacuate using the stairs, the elevators are disabled and to make sure the doors are closed behind us,” they added in a comment.

While many Disney Parks fans joked that it was the perfect rope drop alarm, one user knew the cause. u/chivliv06’s wife works at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and was on site when the evacuation happened.

“She said it was because the construction workers tripped the alarm and they had to evacuate everyone because it’s protocol,” they explained.

The Disneyland Resort guest said cast members generously offered compensation for their troubles.

“The cast member hooked us up with 6 Lightening Lane for each of us as a sorry for your trouble,” they wrote. “It was a nice gesture, but we really didn’t need them as we have DAS and Genie+.”

Thankfully, it appears that no one was injured during the emergency evacuation.

In September, a similar evacuation occurred at Disney’s Pop Century Resort at Walt Disney World Resort. Alarms awoke guests at 3:30 a.m., and hundreds ran terrified from their Resort hotel rooms. The cause was never publicized.

