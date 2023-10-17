Guest Assaulted With Bodily Fluid at Disneyland

Disneyland Resort might be The Happiest Place on Earth, but it’s still a vacation destination – and that comes with downsides. The Southern California heat strains already exhausted guests, drained by endless walking and lengthy attraction queues.

Issues compound when children are involved. As magical as Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are for little ones, a Disney Park vacation is overstimulating and a break from their usual routine. Tired kids full of theme park food and adrenaline… It’s a recipe for meltdowns!

Though the magic of Disneyland Resort typically outweighs the struggles of taking children on vacation, the same can’t always be said for its impact on other guests. Of course, most adults are typically understanding toward little ones – but that compassion stops when parents refuse to take accountability for their behavior.

During a visit to Disneyland Park, one guest’s entire trip was negatively impacted by a neglectful father. Reddit user u/tonysnark81 recently recounted their worst Disneyland Resort experience. But be warned, it’s not for sensitive stomachs!

“I was sitting on a bench near Plaza Inn, right around parade time one evening, minding my business, waiting for my partner to come back from the restrooms,” the guest wrote. “All of a sudden, I feel something warm just cascading down the side of my leg. The little kid in his stroller next to me is just projectile vomiting all over me.”

Even worse than the incident itself was the parent’s response.

“I snapped at the dad, who just looks at me, then wheels his kid away,” the guest continued. “No apology, no attempt to clean anything up, nothing.”

Thankfully, a Disney cast member saved the day.

“Luckily, a CM saw it happen, and not only found someone to clean it up, but made a radio call, got a manager out there, and that manager arranged for me to pick up a pair of sandals from one of the shops to replace my vomit-soaked shoes and socks, which went straight into the trash,” the guest concluded. “I had to go buy new shoes the next day.”

Disney Parks fans were outraged at the father’s reaction.

“I would be so furious if a parent did nothing to acknowledge it,” u/Rightsureokay replied. “Like sh*t happens, little ones puke, but your kid is your responsibility so like.. at least say sorry and offer to go find paper towels?! People are wild.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.