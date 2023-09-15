“Secret Circle of Hell” Leaves Disneyland Guests Miserable

One guest recently described a popular Disney attraction as the “secret circle of hell” following a bad experience at the park.

Disney Parks worldwide are specifically designed to deliver magical experiences. However, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to have a not-so-magical experience at the parks – especially when other guests get involved.

Over the years, we’ve reported multiple shocking incidents in Disney Parks. From a violent brawl at Walt Disney World Resort to a woman pushed down in line for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, tensions can run high even at the most magical place on earth.

One guest recently found that out for themselves while visiting Disneyland Paris for the first time in 15 years. The parkgoer in question ran into trouble with other guests after separating from their party to visit the Princess Pavilion – the meeting spot for princesses at Disneyland Park.

Capture a picture-perfect moment with a Disney Princess in the heart of Fantasyland. Cinderella, Ariel, Aurora, Belle… which beloved Character will you meet?​

What was supposed to be a magical royal moment turned sour in line. “In front of me in line there was this family that was horribly rude,” they explained. “They had 5 children with them (3 little girls and 2 babies) along with about 5 adults as well. These people took up so much space in the queue, were always very slow to move and seemed very territorial about their spot.”

Whenever the guest stepped “too close” to the group, they turned aggressive. “They kept shooting me dirty looks, pushed me with their bags and one of the adults even sat on my shoes at one point,” said the guest. “When I said something about this they reacted like I was crazy (i.e. gaslighting me that they didn’t do anything).”

It wasn’t just the matter of taking up space that caused tension between the two parties. “They were also taking photos in queue which is fine of course, but they had the audacity to ask me to move out of the frame,” they complained. “Mind you the queue was absolutely full and I was in between two families, where was I supposed to go on my own?”

Princess Pavilion is one of the most popular attractions at Disneyland Paris with a queue that often stretches on for hours. Unfortunately, this was the case on this specific day, with the situation dragging on for 2.5 hours.

“I thought it was very childish for all of these adults to act like this,” they added. “I sympathise with wanting to give your children a nice day, but it seems like they lost all empathy for people around them. Luckily, the Cast Members were lovely, and when I explained this situation they were very apologetic about it.”

Fellow Disneyland Paris parkgoers seem to agree that Princess Pavilion brings out the worst in guests. “I’m convinced the Princess Pavillion queue is a secret circle of Hell,” said another parkgoer. “I did it once and never again.”

Another added, “I just spent the last 3 days at DLP, and can safely say the two worst things were the Princess Pavilion (I got Snow White and she was so sweet) because of the families in the queue. The second was leaving at the end of the night with the crowds.”

Princesses are also available to meet over lunch and dinner at Disneyland Park’s Auberge de Cendrillon. As of January, they will also take over the newly-renovated Disneyland Hotel, which will take on a new regal theme – and ban non-hotel guests in the evenings to maintain its exclusivity.

Have you ever had a bad experience at a Disney Park? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.