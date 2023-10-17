Out-of-Control Child Damages Historic Disneyland Property

An out-of-control child recently damaged the 65-year-old Disneyland Fire Engine, according to a witness. The child’s parents were allegedly unapologetic about the incident.

Disneyland Fire Engine

One of the iconic Main Street Vehicles, guests can pose for photos with the Disneyland Fire Engine or ride it to the end of Main Street, U.S.A. As a “replica of the very first fire trucks,” the historic vehicle has operated at Disneyland Park for 65 years.

“The vehicle is not licensed to drive on public streets, so it is exclusive to the Disneyland Resort,” the Disney Parks Blog wrote of the Disneyland Fire Engine. “Although it cruises up and down Main Street, U.S.A. at 5 miles per hour with guests in tow, the Fire Engine’s top speed is 35 miles per hour.”

“As a true piece of beloved Disney history, the Fire Engine is kept in immaculate condition, and its details always look sparkly and new,” they added. “The truck was inspired by turn-of-the-early 20th century Fire Engines, such as the 1907 Rambler and vintage LaFrance fire trucks.”

Damage

Reddit user u/Da_Droid_Mechanic was waiting to pose for photos with the Fire Engine at Disneyland Park. According to the guest, the large family in front of them allowed their children to heavy-handedly slam on the historic vehicle’s horn, damaging it.

“I was in line to get photos with the fire truck in main street and there was this ‘very large’ (maybe 11?) group in front of me was getting their photos when all the kids in the group wanted to honk the horn,” the guest wrote. “Well I think the 4th or 5th kid (there was 2 after I think) honked the horn a bit too aggressively and ‘broke the horn’ like literally broke it.”

The guest said nearby Disney cast members appeared “ticked off…like he could have screamed so loud” and “literally red,” but remained calm and removed the guests from the Disneyland Fire Engine. Still, the incident negatively impacted the guest’s Disneyland Resort memories.

“I was a bit disappointed not being able to honk the horn ‘gently,’” they recalled.

If you witness other guests being too rough with or damaging Disneyland Resort property, notify the nearest Disney cast member. They’re trained to stop rulebreaking behavior and can contact security cast members if necessary to escort unruly guests out of the Disney theme parks.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.