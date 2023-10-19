Fight at Disneyland Leaves Guest in Wheelchair

Disneyland Resort guests failed to follow the theme park’s “courtesy” rule when a physical confrontation broke out over a fireworks viewing spot.

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive, or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others,” Disney writes. “For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.”

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort enacted the new rule last year after a nationwide uptick in theme park violence. But the problem only grows as guests brawl over photo opportunities, line-cutting, and, now, fireworks shows.

Disneyland Resort Fireworks

In addition to World of Color at Disney California Adventure Park, Disneyland Park exhibits numerous seasonal fireworks shows throughout the year. Watch Disney characters and magic come to life over Sleeping Beauty Castle in shows like Wondrous Journeys, “Believe…In Holiday Magic,” Mickey’s Mix Magic, 4th of July and New Year’s Eve spectaculars, and, currently, Halloween Screams.

“Surround yourself with villainous visions and haunting tunes during this evening spell-ebration,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Presented throughout Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, this wicked display is a true Halloween treat for Guests of all ages.”

“Your nocturnal delight kicks off with an eerie greeting from your’ “Master of Scare-omonies’ Jack Skellington and his ghostly dog Zero—spirits from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. As Jack and Zero fade into the night leaving you to enjoy what’s to come, settle in and embrace the jump-worthy collision of sights and sounds—soaring flames, projections of rising ghosts and classic Disney villains like Maleficent and Ursula the Sea Witch—all set to a medley of Halloween-inspired songs… one showstopper after another. Finally, as you reach the grand finale, there’s no need to be shy. Feel free to sing—or scream―along! Plus, on select nights, you’ll also be able to watch sparkling fireworks possess the sky.”

Nighttime Fight

Reddit user u/ExhaustedJenn was severely injured after another guest attacked their family over a fireworks viewing spot at Disneyland Park.

“We had a great spot right in front of the castle for fireworks,” the guest recalled. “We waited there for hours. There was a space in front of us, but it was blocked off. Right as soon as it started a family went into the space.”

“A cast member told them they could be there so they tried to push us back,” they continued. “The husband ended up falling on me and rolled my ankle. Thankfully it was our last day there, but I had to spend the rest of the night in a wheelchair.”

Thankfully, the guest’s injury healed quickly. It’s unknown if the other family was removed from Disneyland Park for their behavior.

