YouTubers Scream at Cast Members After Getting Kicked Out of Disneyland

Disney Parks are some of the most magical places in the world, but that doesn’t make them a free-for-all. Disney Cast Members take the rules seriously and won’t hesitate to call out Guest misbehavior. YouTubers PizzaBryan (Bryan) and DamianLuck925 (Damian) were recently kicked out of Disneyland Resort for vaping nicotine and CBD while in the Theme Parks.

Bryan and Damian began their Disneyland Resort journey at security, where a Disney Cast Member confiscated two vape cartridges from their bags. They were polite but disappointed to lose the items.

“He’s gonna smoke them for sure,” Bryan joked.

After leaving the security checkpoint, Bryan revealed to Damian that he still had three or four cartridges under his clothing. The pair ate lunch and got snacks before getting in line for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland Park. But they weren’t exactly discrete about their vape pens.

“I’m faded,” Bryan told the Disney Cast Member before boarding the ride.

The video cut at this point, but Bryan interjected with an explanation before the next clip. He alleged they put their cameras away and used their vapes once on the ride.

Once they left the attraction, a Disney Cast Member approached Bryan and Damian. He demanded that they surrender the vapes or leave the Disney Park.

“We didn’t want to get kicked out right away, so we kind of just gave it to him,” Bryan said.

Then, another Disneyland Security Cast Member approached them. They filmed this interaction.

“I’m sorry, it’s just – we were stressed and depressed and anxious,” Damian told him.

The Security Guard asked the men what was inside the cartridges. Bryan admitted it was CBD and nicotine, but Damian made a joke of the situation as more Disney Cast Members approached.

“It’s CGI; it took three years to animate,” he said.

At first, it appeared that the Security Guards would let the men off with a warning. But since the cartridges had CBD in them, a banned substance at Disneyland Resort, even in smoking areas, one explained, it was “a different story.”

A few minutes later, a Disneyland Security manager officially kicked Bryan and Damian out. They were forbidden from Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney, any parking areas, and Resort hotels for the rest of the day.

Damian started screaming as she explained the trespass warning and again tried arguing that the vape pen was an “animation.” Bryan joined the argument and claimed he only smoked nicotine on the property, though he previously admitted to using CBD.

“You made my friend upset,” Bryan said.

“I’m sorry about that,” the Security Guard said. “I will also say, unfortunately, I do not consent to being filmed.”

(The pair continued filming the Disney Cast Member even though California is a two-party consent state, meaning both parties must consent to record a conversation.)

They recorded as they walked out of Disneyland Park and told other Guests they were kicked out because “we’re brown.”

Bryan and Damian appear to have adhered to their day-long ban from Disneyland Resort and likely could return.

Always follow Disney Cast Member instructions and never bring restricted items into Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort. The Walt Disney Company reserves the right to revoke admission when Guests disobey the property rules.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.