Nine Rides Are Closing at Disney Parks Soon

A whopping nine rides are set to close at one Disney resort in January.

From Disneyland Resort all the way to Shanghai Disneyland, Disney has a reputation for immersive entertainment. Whether it’s family attractions like “it’s a small world” and Dumbo The Flying Elephant or thrill rides like Space Mountain or the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, its parks are packed with intricately themed experiences.

Maintaining this reputation can take a lot of work. Over the years, Disney has shuttered plenty of attractions to introduce newer, more impressive replacements.

Sometimes, these closures are divisive. The latest example is Splash Mountain – the water attraction inspired by Disney’s controversial Song of the South (1946) – which shut its doors at both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom earlier this year to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a ride based on The Princess and the Frog (2009).

While some praised the decision due to the racist elements found in Song of the South, others criticized Disney for closing an attraction that they argued was totally unrelated to the film in question (despite quite literally featuring several of the characters).

Other controversial closures in the past include The Great Movie Ride, which was demolished for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway in 2017, and Maelstrom, which bid farewell to the Norway pavilion at EPCOT so Frozen Ever After could take its place.

Fortunately, not all Disney closures are permanent. In order to keep all of its attractions in tip-top condition, Disney carries out regular refurbishments. Although these can range from a few days to a few months (or, on rare occasions, a few years), you can almost always guarantee that at least one ride will be closed during a visit to a Disney Park.

For those visiting Disneyland Paris in January, there could be considerably more. The French resort just updated its refurbishment calendar for the beginning of 2024, which includes nine rides and attractions across its two Disney parks in January.

From January 8 to an unknown date, Les Tapis Volants – Flying Carpets Over Agrabah will close for the upcoming makeover of the ToonStudio area at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Le Passage Enchanté d’Aladdin – a walkthrough attraction inspired by the 1990s Disney Animation – will close from January 8 to January 19. Le Carrousel de Lancelot will close from January 8 to January 26, and Cars ROAD TRIP will close from January 15 to January 26.

Meanwhile, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain will close on January 25 and January 26, and both Big Thunder Mountain and Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups close from January 29 into February.

Disneyland Paris is currently in the middle of a mass facelift. Its Walt Disney Studios Park previously received a huge cash injection to construct the Avengers Campus, Kingdom of Arendelle, and a third, currently unannounced land, where construction is currently ongoing.

The resort’s premier hotel, Disneyland Hotel, has also received a multi-year makeover and is set to reopen in January 2024 with a new princess theme. With another $15 billion reportedly on the way as part of The Walt Disney Company’s plan to rejuvenate its theme parks, expect plenty more closures (and openings) over the next few years.

Which Disney rides do you think are in desperate need of a refurbishment? Let us know in the comments!