Legendary Disney World Ride Shut Down Immediately, May Not Reopen

A legendary Disney World ride has been mysteriously shut down and may not return anytime soon.

At Magic Kingdom, Guests can experience some of the most incredible theme park rides and attractions in the entire world. Peter Pan’s Flight in Fantasyland is a classic dark ride that suspends Guests “high” in the air, retelling the classic story from a new perspective. Space Mountain in Tomorrowland is an incredibly thrilling coaster that’s entertained guests for decades. “it’s a small world” is a ride that everyone loves to hate, featuring the iconic song that is bound to get stuck in your head. And finally, Haunted Mansion is perhaps Disney’s spookiest ride to date, offering Guests a chance to take a tour of, well, a haunted mansion.

However, one of, if not the most famous ride at Disney World can be found in Adventureland, which features the likes of Johnny Depp as an iconic pirate captain.

That’s right, Pirates of the Caribbean may be the most legendary attraction at the entire Walt Disney World Resort. Filled with stunning scenery, great music, and an incredible amount of audio animations, Pirates of the Caribbean is truly one of the greatest creations to come from Walt Disney Imagineering.

Unfortunately, this ride is facing some serious technical difficulties, being unavailable to Guests for most of the day. The ride is currently closed at the Magic Kingdom. According to information sourced from thrill-data.com, Pirates of the Caribbean has been facing some significant technical difficulties during the entire month of August, facing downtime nearly every single day. Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most popular rides at Magic Kingdom, regularly reaching over an hour wait on any given day.

Not having a ride of this caliber currently open is sure to cause a major backup throughout Magic Kingdom, possibly affecting other “E-ticket” adventures like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Magic Kingdom’s newest ride, TRON Lightcycle/Run.

TRON Lightcycle/Run is a thrilling roller coaster that opened in February 2023 at the Magic Kingdom after several years of planning and construction. EPCOT also recently received a new roller coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom both feature some of the most impressive attractions at the Resort, with Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Avatar Flight of Passage both being truly incredible experiences.

As we said before, Johnny Depp portrays his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow on Pirates of the Caribbean despite the rather murky relationship between the legendary Hollywood icon and The Walt Disney Company. Ever since the trial between Depp and his former partner Amber Heard started, waters have been quite rocky for the future of Depp within Disney’s ultra-successful Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise.

Disney essentially dropped Depp as soon as the trial started, leaving many fans wondering about the potential for a new installment in the franchise. Things are still on ice at the moment, but rumors have been circulating regarding Depp’s possible return as Captain Jack Sparrow in the near future.

