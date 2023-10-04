Disabled Child “Forced To Sit on Floor” After Disney World Vacation Disaster

A Disney World vacation should be one of the happiest and joyous times of a family’s life, but for this mother and father, their trip would end in upsetting circumstances after their disabled son was forced to sit on the floor.

Walt Disney World Resort is a big draw for families. Based on Walt Disney’s original theme park, Disneyland Resort, in Anaheim, Southern California, Disney World welcomes tens of millions of guests year after year. Consisting of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the sprawling Central Florida resort has something for all types of Disney fans.

Over the last few years, Disney Parks have been the subject of widespread criticism, thanks to newly installed operations following the pandemic shutdowns in 2020. Disney World and Disneyland introduced the theme park reservation system, whereby guests must pre-select the Disney park they intend to visit as well as have a valid ticket. In conjunction with this, Disney guests cannot park hop at Walt Disney World until 2 p.m.

This will change on January 9, 2024, though, as Disney will no longer require guests on certain ticket types to make a park pass reservation, alleviating the problems that have been seen time and time again at places like Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

As well as the park passes, Disney World also eradicated the popular — and free — FastPass+ service, replacing it with the variably-priced Disney Genie+ and a la carte Individual Lightning Lane offering. Guests must now pay for Genie+ per person per day if they want to gain quicker access to certain attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight, Big Thunder Mountain, and Space Mountain.

Alongside the Lightning Lane, Disney also offers virtual queues on certain attractions (Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, TRON Lightcycle / Run), as well as the Disability Access Service (DAS) for guests who need extra help and are unable to queue in the standby line for attractions.

While Disney is inclusive for all, some recent new signage has caused backlash as it points out certain attractions may not be suitable for all guests. When TRON Lightcycle / Run opened in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, there were complaints that the ride vehicles were not accessible for all body shapes. This prompted Disney to release a statement on the matter, and since then, a new notice has been stationed at the ride’s entrance.

Disney World may have received complaints from guests who claim the “magic is gone” and that other guests’ behavior put a dampener on their vacation, but Jessica Carter says their trip “was everything.” But, the “perfect” Disney World vacation would end in an upsetting manner after their five-year-old son was forced to sit on the floor during a security inspection.

Jessica Carter from Indiana and her family visited Disney World on a wish trip for their disabled son, Easton. Needing to travel with multiple pieces of medical equipment, the Carters faced trouble at Orlando Sanford International Airport on their way home.

Easton, who was born at 35 weeks with Cat’s Cry Syndrome and who travels in a medical stroller due to being unable to stand, was forced to sit on the floor while security checked the equipment. This came after the mother presented a letter of medical necessity that she carries for her son.

Despite the medical stroller being tagged as a wheelchair, the TSA officials said, “We don’t go by the tags; we gage that ourselves and decide who is going to stay in it or stay out.”

Easton’s father had to carry his son through the metal detector. The inspection of the medical stroller lasted 45 minutes, according to Jessica Carter, meaning her disabled son had to sit on the floor for the entire duration. Carter responded by stating they don’t get to decide who is disabled or not. She is now calling for better compassion and training for staff at the airport.

“The Sanford Airport Authority (SAA) is aware of the unfortunate incident that occurred between a family and TSA security screening personnel at the Orlando Sanford International Airport on September 24, 2023,” a statement sent to Fox 35 Orlando reads.

“Although the incident falls within TSA’s responsibility and ownership, this family’s experience is very concerning to the SAA,” it continues. “We have coordinated with TSA and have been assured that the circumstances will be addressed appropriately. The SAA remains committed to ensuring that all passengers are treated with respect and dignity at our airport.”

Orlando Sanford International Airport is just one of the Sunshine State’s major Orlando airports, which also includes Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB).

