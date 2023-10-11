Chris Pratt Reveals a Huge ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Secret

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Chris Pratt revealed a huge Guardians of the Galaxy secret, and fans are floored. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star spilled the tea during a radio interview with The Elvis Duran Show.

Chris Pratt Tells All

While on his press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), Pratt revealed that he’s only visited one of two Disney Parks attractions that he stars in.

The interviewer asked the Parks & Recreation and Jurassic World (2015) star how often he’d ridden Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. Not only did Pratt respond that he’d never been on the ride – but that he’d never been to Walt Disney World Resort!

“I’ve never been there,” the Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) voice actor revealed. “No, I’ve been to the one in… California. California Adventure Park has a ride. But I have not been yet to the EPCOT ride. I haven’t gone down to Disney World.”

Pratt didn’t share his thoughts on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disneyland Resort but said he’d heard good things about Cosmic Rewind.

“I’ve heard it’s great,” The Lego Movie (2014) star added.

One of the hosts joked that he could simultaneously play with a Star-Lord/Peter Quill action figure and ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

“Play with myself and ride myself at the same time?” Pratt said, laughing. “That’s the pinnacle.”

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort last year. The rollercoaster remains one of the most popular rides at the Central Florida Disney Park, still requiring a Virtual Queue reservation or Individual Lightning Lane to ride.

Though Chris Pratt hasn’t been on Cosmic Rewind, he appears in the pre-show alongside Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), and Glenn Close (Nova Prime Irani Rael). The footage was controversial when it premiered, with many saying the stars “phoned in” their performances.

“Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology.”

“Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!”

Have you ridden Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind?