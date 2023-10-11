Brand-New ‘Star Wars’ Installments Release on Disney+

Now that Ahsoka (2023) has finished, it’s fair to say that the live-action series is among the weirdest Star Wars entries to date. While the series felt underwhelming for many fans, there’s no denying that it canonized some bizarre elements into live action.

Witches, star whales, new galaxies, zombie Sith, zombie storm troopers — the franchise will never be the same again. These things aren’t exactly new to the franchise, as we’ve seen them in animated shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020) and Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018), but seeing them in the flesh helps legitimize them even further.

But while Ahsoka has made some bold moves, especially when it comes to the elements of the more unsettling nature — witches, zombies, wolves, and so on — it missed a huge opportunity in actually being even remotely scary.

The three witches, the Nightmothers, feel more like the brains of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), despite the fact he’s supposed to have unparalleled intelligence. The wolves used to transport across Peridea’s barren wastelands are more like pet dogs. And we struggled to see the difference between the zombified storm troopers and regular ones.

That’s not to say there isn’t a scary side to the faraway galaxy. There are a handful of creepy episodes in The Clone Wars to note (especially if it’s zombies you’re after), and The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978) is a terrifying experience in its own right.

As much as we’re tempted to say “all jokes aside,” three brand-new Star Wars installments come packed with as much humor as they do scares.

Per StarWars.com, The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm have teamed up to bring us three new Halloween-themed LEGO Star Wars shorts now available on Star Wars Kids.

Check them out below:

“The Sith Witch of Mustafar” features Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious, who believe they’re being haunted by the titular witch.

“Mech My Day” follows a storm trooper who builds his own droid-inspired mech suit (we’re not sure how this fits into the Halloween theme, though).

“Mandoween” finds Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) as he plays “trick or treat” on Din Djarin/The Mandalorian.

Speaking to StarWars.com about the new shorts, Lucasfilm’s Josh Rimes, VP of animation development and production, says, “We’re thrilled to launch three new shorts in partnership with our friends at LEGO. For the past couple years, LEGO Star Wars, with its sense of anarchic humor, has been a perfect pairing for seasonal holiday fun.”

“Celebrating the creepy vibes of Halloween within a galaxy far, far away is a challenge,” he goes on, “but it’s something that LEGO Star Wars is uniquely positioned to do and we hope fans of all ages discover and share these brand-new, bite-sized terrifying tales!”

“The Sith Witch of Mustafar” writer David Shayne talks about the inspiration behind the short. “I’ve jokingly referred to this as ‘The Sith Witch Project’ and you can see the Blair Witch influence,” he says, “particularly in the Emperor’s terrorized ‘found footage’ moment with his holo-projector.”

These new Halloween shorts follow LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales (2021), which is now streaming on Disney+.

If it’s more witches and zombies, you’re after, all eight episodes of Ahsoka are also streaming. As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

Will you be watching these new LEGO Star Wars shorts? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!