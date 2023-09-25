‘Star Wars’ Actor Discusses Replacing Robert Englund in ‘Elm Street’ Reboot

Has the Elm Street reboot found its new Freddy Krueger?

One, two, Freddy’s coming for you… Actually, it might be some time before Freddy Krueger comes back to haunt our dreams. It’s already been 13 years since we last saw him terrorize the teens of Elm Street, and while there’s a demand for a new film, all is quiet on the nightmare front.

That’s not a bad thing, of course. Freddy’s reign of terror lasted from when the original film gave an entire generation of cinemagoers nightmares in 1984 until the reboot disappointed fans in 2010. Is this simply cinema’s ongoing, well-deserved break from the dream demon?

Robert Englund first brought Freddy Krueger to life in Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984). He would return in seven subsequent installments: A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: Dream Warriors (1987), A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988), A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989), Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991), Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994), and Freddy vs. Jason (2003).

In the 2010 reboot of the original 1984 film, Freddy is played by Jackie Earl Haley, who’s best known for playing Walter Kovacs/Rorschach in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen (2009).

Earlier this year, Robert Englund announced his unofficial retirement from the franchise, telling Variety he’s now “too old and thick” to play the character.

But recently, a new fan film arrived online in the form of Dylan’s New Nightmare (2023), an unofficial sequel to Wes Craven’s New Nightmare. While it sees the return of Miko Hughes as Dylan Porter, Freddy Krueger is played by Dave McRae, a full-time professional voice actor and independent filmmaker.

While McRae was praised for his performance — despite initial concerns that his iteration of Freddy wouldn’t live up to that of the legendary Robert Englund — he still isn’t the official new Freddy Krueger fans are waiting to see.

Now, a well-known actor has thrown his hat in the ring to play Freddy Krueger in the Elm Street reboot. In an interview with Collider while promoting his new directorial debut Shaky Shivers (2023) — a werewolf comedy horror — Sung Kang, best known for playing Han Lue in the Fast and Furious films, was asked about which horror franchise he’d like to join.

Here’s what he said:

“I’d love to play Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street. That character was just so fun. Having experience with prosthetic makeup and sitting in the chair for four hours like I did in the Obi-Wan [Kenobi] series in Star Wars, that’s the only part that I kind of wonder if I have the stamina to sit in the makeup chair for months. But that character was so fun! That sweater, to this day, is so iconic, and the knife-fingers. That’d be on the bucket list for sure.”

The Star Wars character Kang refers to is the Inquisitor known as the Fifth Brother from the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), who, as the actor mentions, like Freddy Krueger, involves makeup and prosthetics (though nowhere near as much).

Previously, we talked about other actors who might be suitable for the role of Freddy. Now we can add Sung Kang to that list as another contender. Should he end up landing the part of the iconic slasher killer, he’d be the first non-White actor to do so.

It remains to be seen what shape an Elm Street reboot would take, whether it’s a legacy sequel, prequel, reboot, or television series.

Dylan’s New Nightmare comes from Womp Stomp Films studios and was released on August 31 on The Horror Show YouTube channel. You can watch the film on YouTube.

Check out the official trailer below:

The Indiegogo page for the Elm Street sequel lists the synopsis as follows:

Dylan’s New Nightmare is an unofficial sequel to Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, one of the most unique and high concept installments to the [A] Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. This short film picks up 25 years after the events of New Nightmare and follows Dylan Porter (Miko Hughes), the young son of Heather Langenkamp, now a grown man trying to make his way in the world his parents raised him in –Hollywood. Little does he know that the evil entity known as Freddy Krueger is back, and eager to once again break into our world through the son of his favorite victim!

Dylan’s New Nightmare is now available to watch online.

Would you like to see Sung Kang play Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!