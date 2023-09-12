New ‘Elm Street’ Sequel Sees the Return of Four Characters From Previous Films

A brand-new A Nightmare on Elm Street sequel has finally emerged from the dreamworld and found its way online. Dylan’s New Nightmare (2023) is an unofficial sequel to the “meta” Elm Street film, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994), which is the only film in the franchise other than the 2010 reboot not to take place in the main series’ continuity.

The official films in the series are A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: Dream Warriors (1987), A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988), A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989), and Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991). The crossover film, Freddy vs. Jason (2003), is also considered canon.

However, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare takes place in the “real world”, where a version of Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) terrorizes the actors from the A Nightmare on Elm Street films. Dylan’s New Nightmare serves as a direct sequel to that film, though its plot and short runtime never allow it to truly touch upon the meta concept explored in the 1994 film.

That said, there’s plenty in the way of you-know-who. But besides the obvious, are there any characters from previous films who have returned?

Well, it won’t surprise you to learn that the film sees the return of the “dream demon”, Freddy Krueger. This time, however, Robert Englund is absent, and Freddy is played by Dave McRae, a full-time professional voice actor and independent filmmaker.

The actor is currently being praised for his performance on X/Twitter, despite initial concerns that his iteration of Freddy wouldn’t live up to that of the legendary Robert Englund, who announced his retirement from the series earlier this year.

What will surprise you is that the film doesn’t just feature the return of another character from a previous film — it sees the return of the same actor. Miko Hughes, who plays Dylan Porter in Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, is also back in the fold.

Another returning character is “Rex”; the stuffed toy dinosaur. While it might seem silly to regard a toy as a character, Rex (not be confused with Rex from Toy Story) serves as Dylan’s protector in the 1994 sequel, acting as a “dream catcher” against Freddy Krueger.

And lastly is Heather Langenkamp. But don’t let that confuse you. The real Heather Langenkamp, who played Nancy Thompson in the first and third Elm Street films and played herself in Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, doesn’t return in Dylan’s New Nightmare. The character of Heather Langenkamp, however, does. Well, sort of. She only appears by voice on a phone, but it clearly isn’t the same actress.

Dylan’s New Nightmare comes from Womp Stomp Films studios and was released on August 31 on The Horror Show YouTube channel. You can watch the film on YouTube.

Check out the official trailer below:

The Indiegogo page for the Elm Street sequel lists the synopsis as follows:

Dylan’s New Nightmare is an unofficial sequel to Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, one of the most unique and high concept installments to the [A] Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. This short film picks up 25 years after the events of New Nightmare and follows Dylan Porter (Miko Hughes), the young son of Heather Langenkamp, now a grown man trying to make his way in the world his parents raised him in –Hollywood. Little does he know that the evil entity known as Freddy Krueger is back, and eager to once again break into our world through the son of his favorite victim!

Dylan’s New Nightmare is now available to watch online.

What do you think of Dylan’s New Nightmare? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!