New ‘Elm Street’ Sequel Releasing This Year, Robert Englund Replaced

A Nightmare on Elm Street is no stranger to taking long naps. After Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) officially put an end to the original film series, it would be 16 years before we saw another installment. But Platinum Dunes’ 2010 reboot failed to impress, and now, 13 years on, there aren’t even any whimpers of a new Elm Street film.

But that’s not entirely true, as there is an Elm Street sequel in the works titled Dylan’s New Nightmare (2023). The catch is it’s a fan film, but if you’ve been following its progress, you’ll know that it’s shaping up to be something special. For starters, it sees the return of a character from Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, with the same actor reprising their role.

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare broke the Elm Street formula and then some. Set in “our world”, it follows actress Heather Langenkamp (played by Heather Langenkamp), who’s now famous for her role as “final girl” Nancy Thompson in two of the Elm Street films.

But Heather and her son Dylan Porter (Miko Hughes) are being plagued by a series of terrifying nightmares, and they soon learn that an ancient evil has “latched” itself onto the Elm Street stories, taking on the form of Freddy Krueger himself. (Robert Englund).

Now, Dylan’s New Nightmare is set to continue that story. Here’s everything else we know about the film…

Dylan’s New Nightmare synopsis

What’s Dylan’s New Nightmare about?

The Indiegogo page for the upcoming Elm Street sequel lists the synopsis as follows:

Dylan’s New Nightmare acts as an unofficial sequel to Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, one of the most unique and high concept installments to the [A] Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. This short film picks up 25 years after the events of New Nightmare and follows Dylan Porter (Miko Hughes), the young son of Heather Langenkamp, now a grown man trying to make his way in the world his parents raised him in –Hollywood. Little does he know that the evil entity known as Freddy Krueger is back, and eager to once again break into our world through the son of his favorite victim!

While the film acts as “an unofficial sequel”, this might be a first for a fan film to have an actor reprise their role as a character from the official franchise.

Dylan’s New Nightmare canonicity

Is Dylan’s New Nightmare canon?

Fan films are rarely canon within their franchise, if ever. With that said, canonicity is becoming an increasingly subjective thing. For example, many fans don’t consider A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988), A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989), and Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) to be canon.

And then there’s Wes Craven’s New Nightmare itself, which isn’t even a traditional Elm Street sequel. Some fans, however, consider it to be a “true sequel” to the first three films in the series, A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985), and A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: Dream Warriors (1987).

In other words, if you end up loving Dylan’s New Nightmare, why not consider it canon?

Dylan’s New Nightmare cast

Who’s playing Freddy Krueger?

So, we know that Miko Hughes is reprising his role as Dylan Porter in the upcoming Elm Street sequel, but who’s playing Freddy Krueger? Well, we can confirm that it isn’t Robert Englund, who played the horror icon in every Elm Street film, except for the 2010 reboot.

In a recent interview with Variety, Englund confirmed that his days as Freddy Krueger are over. Here’s what he said about reprising his role in an official Elm Street sequel or reboot:

“I’m too old and thick to play Freddy now. I just can’t do fight scenes for more than one take anymore, I’ve got a bad neck and bad back and arthritis in my right wrist. So I have to hang it up, but I would love to cameo.”

In the new film, Dave McRae, a full time professional voice actor and independent filmmaker, will don the fedora hat and razer-fingered glove.

Dylan’s New Nightmare trailer

Is there a trailer for the film?

Check out the new trailer for Dylan’s New Nightmare below, which premiered last month:

The film is being produced by Vincente DiSanti, the creative force behind “Womp Stomp Films” such as the successful Friday the 13th fan film, Never Hike Alone ,(2017) as well as Rene Rivas (who’s also director of photography), the man behind Halloween fan film, The Spirit of Haddonfield (2018).

The film is being directed by Cecil Laird, who also conceived the project. Laird has been producing horror content on YouTube for over five years via The Horror Show Channel.

Dylan’s New Nightmare release date

When’s Dylan’s New Nightmare out?

The new trailer says that the film is “releasing Summer 2023”. While there’s no date as yet, keep your eyes peeled on all the websites and social media accounts listed below.

Dylan’s New Nightmare is scheduled for release this summer.

In the meantime, you can support the film by checking out its post-production campaign on Indiegogo. You can also learn more about the film on the Womp Stomp Films website.

Will you be supporting Dylan’s New Nightmare? And do you think Dave McRae will make a good Freddy Krueger, or do you have any other actors in mind who could take up the mantle?

