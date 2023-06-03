Robert Englund Finally Addresses Return in Long-Awaited ‘Elm Street’ Reboot

Is Robert Englund returning for the A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) reboot?

A Nightmare on Elm Street is among the most iconic slasher-horror franchises. Though it came after John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978) and even Friday the 13th (1980), it still went on to inspire other franchises within the genre such as Child’s Play and Scream.

However, despite being rebooted in 2010 with A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010), in which “dream demon” Freddy Krueger is portrayed by Jackie Earle Haley, with Robert Englund stepping aside for the first time, the franchise is as dead as Freddy himself.

Deader, perhaps, seeing as Freddy is both invincible and immortal. The uninspired remake was slashed apart by critics and fans, although it did claw in over $117 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film in the Elm Street franchise. In the 13 years since, though, despite there being some talks of a revival, nothing has ever been confirmed.

Robert Englund, however, continues to enjoy the synonymity he has with the iconic horror killer, who’s best known for sporting a red-and-green striped sweater, a filthy fedora hat, a razor-clawed glove on his right hand, and horribly burned skin.

The 75-year-old horror icon has appeared in all the Elm Street movies (with the exception of the reboot): A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: Dream Warriors (1987), A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988), A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989), Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991), Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994), and Freddy vs. Jason (2003).

But the question as to whether or not the actor would ever return to the dreamworld is something fans have been asking for many years. No stranger to the wider horror franchise, Englund more recently appeared in the fourth season of Stranger Things (2016), which in itself is heavily inspired by A Nightmare on Elm Street.

While there is a fan-made sequel in the works titled Dylan’s New Nightmare (TBA), Robert Englund won’t be appearing, despite actor Miko Hughes reprising his role as Freddy-survivor Dylan Langenkamp from the 1994 “meta” sequel Wes Craven’s New Nightmare.

Now, in an interview with Variety, sadly, Englund has confirmed that his days as the iconic dream demon are finally over. Here’s what he had to say about reprising his role in a possible sequel or reboot, which is yet to be confirmed:

“I’m too old and thick to play Freddy now. I just can’t do fight scenes for more than one take anymore, I’ve got a bad neck and bad back and arthritis in my right wrist. So I have to hang it up, but I would love to cameo.”

While there are seemingly no plans for an Elm Street reboot, the time is ripe. Following its 2021 comeback, Scream continues to dominate the box office year on year, while Halloween recently churned out three additional films that ignore all the many sequels that came after the 1978 original, which is something a new Elm Street reboot would benefit from, given the huge nosedive in quality that followed Dream Warriors.

Even Friday the 13th is getting a television series-style reboot, while Chucky (formerly known as Child’s Play) is already two seasons’ deep. Unfortunately, there are no signs of A Nightmare on Elm Street being given new life, but we suppose it’s only a matter of time.

Either way, Englund won’t be reprising his role as Freddy — and who could blame him? He’s 75 years’ old, and he’d be much better off appearing in a cameo, however big or small. One thing’s for sure, though; whoever follows him has a pretty big razor-clawed glove to fill.

