Fans Praise New Freddy Krueger Actor in ‘Elm Street’ Sequel

After 13 long years of waiting for Freddy Krueger to stalk our dreams again, a brand-new A Nightmare on Elm Street sequel has finally arrived online, and fans couldn’t be happier.

The A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise hasn’t seen much in the way of dream activity this side of the millennium. We had a reboot of the original 1984 film in 2010, with Jackie Earl Haley’s take on Freddy Krueger being pretty decent, but the film itself was quite terrible.

After several years of no news about an upcoming sequel or reboot, fans were even more disappointed to hear Robert Englund announce his retirement from the franchise earlier this year, leaving the doors wide open for a new actor to take up the mantle of Freddy Krueger.

Well, we now finally have a new actor in the role of Freddy Krueger.

Dylan’s New Nightmare (2023) serves as an unofficial sequel to Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994), and it stars Dave McRae, a full-time professional voice actor and independent filmmaker, as the dream-dwelling killer.

While it’s a fan film, it follows nine official films in the series (as well as a television series): A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: Dream Warriors (1987), A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988), A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989), Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991), Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994), Freddy vs. Jason (2003), and A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010).

But how does McRae fare as the new Freddy? Dylan’s New Nightmare director Cecil Laird recently told Screen Rant that fans needn’t worry about a new actor taking over from the legendary Robert Englund. But now, the film has officially released online.

Fans are already praising Dylan's New Nightmare on Twitter/X, particularly Dave McRae's performance as Freddy Krueger. One user said the film is "worthy of a theatrical release", adding that McRae's version of the dream demon is "up there with Robert Englund":

Dylan’s New Nightmare. What can I say that hasn’t been said already. This fan film is worthy of a theatrical release. Dave McCrae as Freddy is up there with Robert Englund. Definitely the second best. The effects are great, Miko Hughes was great, the kills… Perfection. 10/10

Another user said that McRae (whose Twitter/X handle is @TheVoiceMann) "killed it as Freddy" and that "we need more of him":

Just finished Dylan’s New Nightmare and holy sh*t. @TheVoiceMann killed it as Freddy!! We need more of him ASAP @MikoHughes @HorrorShow666

Some gave their honest thoughts about the film itself, saying that "it leaves a lot to be desired", but praised McRae's iteration of the iconic killer:

Dylan’s New Nightmare just dropped from @TheVoiceMann and @HorrorShow666. It leaves a lot to be desired, but it was really well done for 40-50K budget, and they were spot on with Freddy. @TrippyCast87, you should check it out.

One fan believes that Dylan's New Nightmare should be the audition for Dave McRae to become Freddy Krueger in an official Elm Street sequel or reboot:

If Dylan’s New Nightmare isn’t the audition for @TheVoiceMann to become the new Freddy, OFFICIALLY, I don’t know what is. #NightmareonElmStreet, #FreddyKrueger

Dylan’s New Nightmare comes from Womp Stomp Films studios, and was released on August 31 on The Horror Show YouTube channel.

You can watch the film in full below:

The Indiegogo page for the Elm Street sequel lists the synopsis as follows:

Dylan’s New Nightmare acts as an unofficial sequel to Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, one of the most unique and high concept installments to the [A] Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. This short film picks up 25 years after the events of New Nightmare and follows Dylan Porter (Miko Hughes), the young son of Heather Langenkamp, now a grown man trying to make his way in the world his parents raised him in –Hollywood. Little does he know that the evil entity known as Freddy Krueger is back, and eager to once again break into our world through the son of his favorite victim!

Dylan’s New Nightmare is now available to watch online.

What do you think of Dave McRae’s performance as Freddy Krueger in Dylan’s New Nightmare? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!