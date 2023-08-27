‘Elm Street’ Sequel Gets Imminent Release Date, Robert Englund Replaced

A Nightmare on Elm Street is one of the most iconic slasher franchises of all time. Yet for the past 13 years, since Platinum Dunes produced a carbon-copy reboot that sliced a chunk out of the box office but underwhelmed fans and critics, we’ve waited for some news about where the franchise might be headed next. But unfortunately there has been no movement.

Meanwhile, other slasher franchises such as Halloween, Scream, Child’s Play, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Friday the 13th, continue to move forward with new sequels, prequels, requels, reboots, television shows, and video games. A Nightmare on Elm Street, on the other hand, seems to have been left behind. But that’s all about to change.

So far, there have been nine films in the Elm Street series, which was first dreamed to life by Wes Craven back in 1984: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: Dream Warriors (1987), A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988), A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989), Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991), Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994), Freddy vs. Jason (2003), and A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010).

However, there is an Elm Street film just around the corner. Dylan’s New Nightmare (2023) is a direct sequel to Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, the seventh installment in the series, and the only one to take place “outside” the films, as it’s set in a version of “our world.”

Though only a fan film, it sees the return of the titular antagonist, Dylan Porter, with New Nightmare‘s Miko Hughes reprising his role all these years later. The film also features a brand-new Freddy Krueger.

Donning the fedora hat is Dave McRae, a full-time professional voice actor and independent filmmaker. But fans who are concerned about seeing a new actor take over from the legendary Robert Englund, who played Freddy in all but one of the nine Elm Street films (the 2010 reboot), needn’t worry, according to Dylan’s New Nightmare director, Cecil Laird.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Laird addressed concerns fans may have about the new Freddy Krueger actor. Here are his full comments:

“If you’re concerned about someone else playing Freddy [Krueger] besides Robert Englund, I would say give Dave McRae a chance. I think when you see him, you’re not gonna see anyone other than Freddy. I just hope enough people will at least give it a look because I think he’s gonna sell it, no problem.”

In fact, why not judge his performance for yourself. McRae, in full Freddy form, has taken to YouTube to announce the official release date for Dylan’s New Nightmare, which comes from Womp Stomp Films studios.

Check out the video from Dave McRae below:

We think you’ll agree that McRae is definitely channeling his inner-Robert Englund. He might look somewhat different (although it’s fair to say Freddy’s appearance changes between each film anyway), but his voice likeness is uncanny, as is that wicked cackle of his.

McRae’s Freddy Krueger might be the stuff of nightmares, but he does kindly reveal that Dylan’s New Nightmare will stream on August 31 at 12pm EST on The Horror Show YouTube channel. Yes, one, two… Freddy’s coming for you (online).

The fact that Dylan’s New Nightmare is a fan film might be off-putting for some, but it may help pave the way for an official Elm Street film down the line. But with sequels, reboots, spinoffs, and crossovers already under its belt, where could the franchise go from here?

A Nightmare on Elm Street Sequel

A Nightmare on Elm Street sequel might sound pretty straight forward, but there’s more than one timeline in the franchise: there’s the original one established in the first six films (as much as we’d all like to pretend that the fourth, fifth, and sixth entries were just bad dreams); there’s Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, and the 2010 reboot.

Many fans also consider Freddy vs. Jason to exist in its own continuity, despite being a reasonably decent follow-up to Dream Warriors. Of course, the new film is free to take liberties and act as a sequel to any film in the Elm Street franchise (though it would do well to avoid anything other than the first and third film). Which leads us nicely onto our next point.

A Nightmare on Elm Street Requel

In recent years, Hollywood has proudly coined the term “requel.” If you aren’t familiar, you only need to look at Halloween (2018) to understand what it is, as it’s essentially a follow-up to the very first film in the series, ignoring every other sequel since. In Halloween‘s case, it does just that, but an Elm Street requel could pick and choose.

Fans have been clamoring for a sequel to Dream Warriors for years, as it’s widely considered the best entry (because it is). Should an Elm Street requel act as a direct sequel to the third installment, it would also be acknowledging the first two films as canon. We think fans would opt for this route, as it would wipe those other three sequels from existence.

A Nightmare on Elm Street Prequel

The idea of A Nightmare on Elm Street prequel is perhaps the most interesting of all. We see glimpses of Freddy Krueger’s life before he became the literal stuff of nightmares throughout the franchise, when he was known as the Springwood Slasher.

There are many other horror franchises that have indulged in their villains’ backstories, such as the television shows Hannibal (2013 — 2015) and Bates Motel (2013 — 2017), which are inspired by Silence of the Lambs (1991) and Psycho (1960), respectively. Even Texas Chainsaw Massacre has gone down the prequel route a couple of times.

A Nightmare on Elm Street has plenty of material to work with where a prequel is concerned. In fact, it could go back even further than the days of the Springwood Slasher, similar to the upcoming Friday the 13th (1980) prequel series, Crystal Lake (2023), which will focus on a young Jason Voorhees.

A Nightmare on Elm Street Reboot

The most likely way forward for A Nightmare on Elm Street would be a direct reboot of the original 1984 film. While this was already done in 2010, with Jackie Earl Haley taking over from Robert Englund, unfortunately the whole thing felt like a bad dream.

Perhaps the best directors to handle an Elm Street reboot would be the Duffer brothers, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, best known, of course, for Stranger Things (2016). After all, Season 4 is an homage to A Nightmare on Elm Street in its entirety, with the hideously disfigured supernatural being Vecna/Henry One/Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower) being directly inspired. Robert Englund even shows up as the villain’s father!

A Nightmare on Elm Street Television Series

It’s not entirely out of the question for A Nightmare on Elm Street to find new life on the smaller screen, whether in the form of a sequel, prequel, requel, or reboot. After all, Chucky (2021) is almost on its third season, while Friday the 13th prequel Crystal Lake will be arriving on Peacock in the near future.

Check out the trailer for Dylan’s New Nightmare below:

The Indiegogo page for the upcoming Elm Street sequel lists the synopsis as follows:

Dylan’s New Nightmare acts as an unofficial sequel to Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, one of the most unique and high concept installments to the [A] Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. This short film picks up 25 years after the events of New Nightmare and follows Dylan Porter (Miko Hughes), the young son of Heather Langenkamp, now a grown man trying to make his way in the world his parents raised him in –Hollywood. Little does he know that the evil entity known as Freddy Krueger is back, and eager to once again break into our world through the son of his favorite victim!

Dylan’s New Nightmare is scheduled for release on August 31 at 12pm on The Horror Show YouTube channel.

Will you be watching Dylan’s New Nightmare? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!