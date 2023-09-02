Brand-New ‘Elm Street’ Sequel Is Now Available to Watch Online!

It’s been 13 years since anything official emerged from the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. But despite slicing a big chunk out of the box office, Platinum Dunes’ 2010 reboot, which starred Jackie Earl Hayley as Freddy Krueger, did little to impress fans and critics.

Now, though there are whispers of a new reboot, whatever form that may take, be it a sequel or a television series, nothing concrete has been confirmed. However, there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel for fans (with Freddy’s silhouette in clear view, of course).

There are currently nine official films in the Elm Street franchise (as well as a television series): A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: Dream Warriors (1987), A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988), A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989), Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991), Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994), Freddy vs. Jason (2003), and A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010).

Now, the long-awaited sequel/reboot, Dylan’s New Nightmare (2023), is finally available to watch online. Following on from Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, which pits Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) “outside” the films where he terrorizes the stars of the franchise, including Robert Englund himself, the new sequel sees the return of the most iconic horror villain.

The film also sees the return of Miko Hughes as Dylan Porter, who is struggling with nightmares after his terrifying ordeal with Freddy as a child in 1994. As for Freddy, this time he is played by Dave McRae, a full-time professional voice actor and independent filmmaker.

Recently, Dylan’s New Nightmare director Cecil Laird told Screen Rant that fans needn’t worry about a new actor taking over from the legendary Robert Englund. Laird addressed any concerns in the interview, encouraging fans to give McRae a chance, saying:

“If you’re concerned about someone else playing Freddy [Krueger] besides Robert Englund, I would say give Dave McRae a chance. I think when you see him, you’re not gonna see anyone other than Freddy. I just hope enough people will at least give it a look because I think he’s gonna sell it, no problem.”

With that said, casting a new actor into the role of Freddy Krueger is still likely to divide fans, although the fact Dylan’s New Nightmare is a fan film may remedy any backlash. Either way, Robert Englund has officially retired from playing the dream demon.

While Dylan’s New Nightmare feels like a fan film, there’s still a lot for fans of the Elm Street franchise to enjoy here.

McRae’s Freddy Krueger feels more in line with Englund than Jackie Earl Hayley’s iteration from the 2010 reboot, though this may leave some fans feeling like he’s doing an impersonation. Even so, nailing that demonic voice and nightmarish cackle is no easy feat.

Miko Hughes also proves he has some solid acting chops, and it’s great to see a character from a previous Elm Street film return to the fold, even if this film isn’t in any way canon. There are also plenty of fun nods to previous installments for diehard fans to enjoy.

Dylan’s New Nightmare comes from Womp Stomp Films studios, and was released on August 31 on The Horror Show YouTube channel.

You can watch the film in full below:

The Indiegogo page for the Elm Street sequel lists the synopsis as follows:

Dylan’s New Nightmare acts as an unofficial sequel to Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, one of the most unique and high concept installments to the [A] Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. This short film picks up 25 years after the events of New Nightmare and follows Dylan Porter (Miko Hughes), the young son of Heather Langenkamp, now a grown man trying to make his way in the world his parents raised him in –Hollywood. Little does he know that the evil entity known as Freddy Krueger is back, and eager to once again break into our world through the son of his favorite victim!

Dylan’s New Nightmare is now available to watch on The Horror Show YouTube channel.

Have you watched Dylan’s New Nightmare? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!