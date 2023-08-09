‘Elm Street’ Sequel Director Reassures Fans About Robert Englund’s Replacement

A new Freddy Krueger actor is about to haunt your dreams…

It feels like it’s been forever since the last A Nightmare on Elm Street film, Platinum Dunes’ underwhelming reboot of the 1984 classic. On the other hand, it has been 13 years since it was released. In that time, there hasn’t been much as a whimper about a reboot, or a sequel, whether a follow-up to the original films or the 2010 remake.

Some rumors have been floating around recently, though, involving Blumhouse Productions showing an interest in the A Nightmare on Elm Street property. However, according to those rumors, Wes Craven’s estate, which holds the rights, has priced the IP far too high for Blumhouse, who are known for making horror films on relatively low budgets.

With that said, a reboot, or a sequel, is inevitable. It could come in the form of a theatrical film, a straight-to-streaming feature, or a television series, and it would follow nine previous films: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985), A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: Dream Warriors (1987), A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988), A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989), Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991), Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994), Freddy vs. Jason (2003), and A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010).

But fans are growing impatient, especially as they watch all the iconic slasher franchises continue to churn out new material on the big screen and the small screen, such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th, Halloween, Chucky, and Scream.

Fortunately, there’s some light at the end of the dark tunnel. If, of course, you consider Freddy Krueger to be a ray of hope. This summer, fans will be treated to a new A Nightmare on Elm Street sequel titled Dylan’s New Nightmare (2023), which is a direct sequel to Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994), the seventh installment in the Elm Street series, and the only one to take place “outside” the films, as it’s set in a version of “our world.”

Check out the trailer below:

Dylan’s New Nightmare sees the return of Miko Hughes as Dylan Porter from Wes Craven’s Nightmare. It is, however, a fan film, and doesn’t star Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger, who played the character in every single Elm Street film except for the 2010 reboot, which saw Jackie Earl Haley don the fedora hat and razor-clawed glove.

In a recent interview, Robert Englund, 76, confirmed that his days as Freddy Krueger are finally over, so don’t expect to see him show up in an official sequel or reboot, either. In fact, the new Freddy Krueger actor in the upcoming film might be a good opportunity to get fans used to the idea of seeing someone else play the iconic dream demon other than Englund.

So, who plays Freddy Krueger in Dylan’s New Nightmare? The new Freddy Krueger actor is Dave McRae, a full time professional voice actor and independent filmmaker.

McRae is certainly channelling Robert Englund’s New Nightmare version of Freddy in the trailer, and recently, the director of the film, Cecil Laird, spoke to Screen Rant to address concerns fans may have about the new Freddy Krueger actor.

Here are his full comments:

“If you’re concerned about someone else playing Freddy [Krueger] besides Robert Englund, I would say give Dave McRae a chance. I think when you see him, you’re not gonna see anyone other than Freddy. I just hope enough people will at least give it a look because I think he’s gonna sell it, no problem.”

Here’s to hoping Dave McRae will live up to fans’ expectations. As Dylan’s New Nightmare is a fan film, though, it’s unlikely to be viewed by the masses. But whoever ends up playing Freddy Krueger in the official reboot/sequel will probably divide the fanbase, as these things usually are nowadays.

The Indiegogo page for the upcoming Elm Street sequel lists the synopsis as follows:

Dylan’s New Nightmare acts as an unofficial sequel to Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, one of the most unique and high concept installments to the [A] Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. This short film picks up 25 years after the events of New Nightmare and follows Dylan Porter (Miko Hughes), the young son of Heather Langenkamp, now a grown man trying to make his way in the world his parents raised him in –Hollywood. Little does he know that the evil entity known as Freddy Krueger is back, and eager to once again break into our world through the son of his favorite victim!

Dylan’s New Nightmare is scheduled for release this summer.

Will you give Dave McRae’s Freddy Krueger a chance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!