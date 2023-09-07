“Offensive” Disney Ride Closed

Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Resort might just be cursed – whether by the Black Pearl, those who deem its storyline offensive, or a sensitive fire alarm. The ride closed suddenly on Tuesday following an unknown emergency.

Pirates of the Caribbean

Journey onto the boat ride that inspired the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise starring Johnny Depp (Jack Sparrow) and Keira Knightly (Elizabeth Swann). Though the original attraction remains in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, Imagineers created versions for Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland.

“Steer a course for the Golden Age of Piracy on a swashbuckling cruise through seas plagued by scoundrels,” the official Disneyland ride description reads. “Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity.”

“Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colorful auction of villagers’ goods. Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, ‘Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).’”

“Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape. Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils. If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place!”

Ride Evacuation

Reddit user u/Calilover8417 was one of the dozens of guests swiftly evacuated from Pirates of the Caribbean on Tuesday. They shared that Disney Cast Members were “intense” about forcing guests out of the attraction.

“I think it was the fire alarm,” the guest said. “They just seemed so intense about it.”

A Disneyland Resort regular explained that the Pirates of the Caribbean building’s fire alarms were testy all summer.

“That’s, like, the 4th time this summer that it’s gone off,” u/Phased5ek wrote. “Not sure if someone is pulling it, if it’s faulty / hypersensitive, or what. Granted, there was a legit fire on the ride last year or two years ago, or something like that, so my guess is the alarm is a bit too sensitive and the smallest thing is setting it off now.”

Disneyland Resort did not comment publicly on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride evacuation. The attraction is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Have you ever evacuated a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.