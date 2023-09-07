Fans Rally Behind Universal Scareactors Attacked During Event

For many horror fans, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially for those in Florida.

Each year, Orlando transforms into a Halloween lover’s dream destination as each of the major theme parks put on their own holiday event. Walt Disney World has Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, Universal has Halloween Horror Nights, and SeaWorld has Howl-O-Scream.

SeaWorld and Disney are both family-friendly events, with little to no scary offerings. Universal, however, is recommended for guests 13 years and older due to the terrifying nature of the event. Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) offers 10 themed haunted houses and five scare zones. Each year, the mascot of the event changes as do the houses, so every HHN is guaranteed to be different.

This year, the mascot of the event is Dr. Oddfellow, and the featured houses include the following:

The Exorcist: Believer

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Stranger Things 4

The Last of Us™

Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate

Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins

YETI: Campground Kills

The Darkest Deal

Bleed for the Blood Moon

Excitement and anticipation for this year were high, especially as the event drew closer and not much was being revealed about what to expect. As the houses were eventually revealed, fans were most looking forward to Stranger Things and The Last of Us. However, even before the event started, fans warned others to be respectful of the scareactors, citing harassment of the Steve actors during the Stranger Things 2 and 3 house the event had in 2019.

Unfortunately, due to the nature of the event, Halloween Horror Nights deals with a lot of abuse and harassment of the actors, as guests lash out in fear, hitting them, getting in their faces, or drinking too much and getting belligerent.

Just one week into this year’s HHN and already there have been reports of actors being attacked by guests, including one of the Exorcist actors getting water thrown on them. As a result, fans took to X/Twitter again to share their support of the scareactors and team members who make the event possible, slamming guests that can’t handle themselves properly.

“Guys, this is seriously not ok! That poor actor is just doing their job and you come in and treat her like that?? Scareactors are people, and you don’t do that to random people. Should I walk in to 7-11 where you work and dumb an entire water bottle on you unprovoked?” @kclevelandart demanded.

‘This is such unacceptable behavior at any scare event. If you can’t control yourself- don’t go,” @traveljenn stated. “why would anyone fucking do that??” asked @gordynjupe. Others threatened to take it upon themselves to prevent things like this from happening.

“Hi. This is assault. And if I see you do it it will be the last thing you do at horror nights,” claimed @WerewolfExec. “This is awful. As a guest, is there anything we can do to help the scare actor out if this happens? Like reporting it to security or a TM outside the house? I know there are cameras but it blows my mind they weren’t stopped,” @mimilysong responded.

“Things like this get under my skin so much! It’s not hard to respect scare actors for doing their job if you think you’ll react like this or in any disrespectful manner don’t bother going in! It’s not hard,” @coastersonthec1 said.

At the end of the day, the people under the masks and gore are just employees working an event that guests paid to attend. If you can’t handle it, as so many of the posts said, know your limits and don’t go. It isn’t worth risking the health and safety of the workers. It is unfortunate that the reminders still need to be stated and are still ignored, and team members and scareactors continue to get hurt and attacked.

If you’re unsure of how you’ll react to an event of this level, either go with trusted friends or err on the side of caution and skip it. There are still plenty of fun things to do around the Orlando theme parks at Halloween time. If you see anyone harassing or assaulting a scareactor, please find another team member or security member immediately and let them know what’s going on.

Have you ever experienced Halloween Horror Nights? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!