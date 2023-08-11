Citizen Arrest at Disney Park Reveals Rise in Crime

Things got heated on the west coast, as a formal Citizen Arrest occurred just five minutes from Disneyland Resort and Fantasyland.

Anaheim Aims to Grow Citizen Participation, Disney Sees Effects

The Orange County Sherriff’s Department independently confirmed the Citizen Arrest. Anaheim has an ongoing public awareness campaign relating to the abilities of everyday citizens and Guests at the Walt Disney Resort in the city to be real-life heroes.

Law Enforcement, Citizens Arrest, and Disney Guests

When visiting Anaheim, where two of the leading Disney Resorts take their position, the citizens arrest law is in place. It doesn’t mean there will necessarily be a criminal charge, but rather that the arresting person had reasonable cause. This usually means a threat to the public or to the individual being arrested.

Citizen Arrests: Criminal Defense, Private Citizens, and Police Officers

The risks of a Citizens Arrest include a private person imposing false imprisonment on a person. Because this happened so close to Disneyland, Fantasyland, and other Walt Disney World Resorts, it suggests there were many children and large crowds.

When a Citizen Arrest is Expected, and When It’s a False Arrest

For anyone traveling to Disneyland in Anaheim, understanding the premise of a Citizen Arrest (and a general arrest) is essential. They aren’t prevalent and require both reasonable ground, and reasonable force, on behalf of the arresting person.

Citizen Arrest in Orange County, Near Disneyland Resort and Fantasyland

According to the Orange County Sherriff’s Office blotter, a Citizen Arrest took place at the corner of S Harbor Boulevard and Ball Road. Those familiar with the Anaheim area know that it’s just a stone’s throw from the Disneyland Resort.

It’s a precautionary measure to protect the public until police and other law enforcement can arrive. The increase in crime rates surrounding Disney Parks shows clearly in the arrest reports, highlighting the reasons police officers are engaging the public with information on Citizen Arrests.

What do you think about the Citizen Arrest at the Anaheim hot spot? Make your mark in the comments down below!