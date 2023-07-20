Demand Rises as Disney Continues to Fall Short

Anyone who has been to a theme park, especially one as large as Disney, knows that there will almost always be an ample amount of walking done throughout the day. Guests can be expected to walk 10 miles or more in a day and may have little time to rest in between rides and meal times. Some locations offer a much-needed in-Park transportation service like a train or gondola service.

User u/introspectivezombie on Reddit posted a thread stating, “DCA needs more passive transportation to get around the Park” and asked for community input. Some commenters agreed with the notion and offered suggestions like skyway buckets, toy soldier jeeps, and railroads to keep with theming while providing assistance to Guests.

However, it seemed that the consensus was that Disney California Adventure doesn’t need any kind of additional method of transportation at the moment. Many pointed out that as the smallest Disney Park in the US, DCA’s scale is too small to currently need any kind of train or transit system similar to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. DCA is, in fact, the second smallest individual Disney Park in the world, just barely beating Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris.

One of the most repeated requests in the threads was actually for more shaded areas. Los Angeles is famous for its fabulous sunny weather, but as global temperatures steadily rise, more and more Guests are looking for places to beat the heat. DCA has always played second fiddle to its big sister next door and thus any calls for improvements or renovations like these seem to fall on deaf mouse ears in favor of focusing on Disneyland improvements.

As Disney works on revitalizing DCA, including its recent San Fransokyo retheming and other Pixar and IP-based redesigns, it’s clear that there are several areas of improvement that Guests could actually benefit from. While an in-Park transportation system may be a long way off for a smaller Park like DCA, more shaded or air conditioned areas should be provided, especially considering the often hours-long waits outdoors in the heat.

What do you think DCA would most benefit from? Share your thoughts in the comments below!