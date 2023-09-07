All Disney Park Rides Are “Walk-Ons” as Crowds Disappear

Walt Disney World crowds continue to dwindle as summer vacation ends. After a lackluster Labor Day weekend, the Central Florida Disney Park can’t keep up with its Southern California counterpart.

Every “Walt Disney World crowd calendar” has been unable to keep up with changing crowd levels. Traditionally, busy times, like summer vacation and the July 4 weekend, saw desolate Disney Resort hotels and lower wait times than ever.

As The Walt Disney Company immerses itself in a legal battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, some guests fear visiting Florida. Many members of the LGBTQIA+ community don’t feel safe there, while others don’t want to give the state any money.

This, combined with the end of COVID-19 “revenge travel,” leaves many Disney Parks fans concerned about Walt Disney World Resort’s future. Will Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs survive increasing inflation amid a cost of living crisis?

Optimistic Disney Resort guests blamed Labor Day’s dip in Magic Kingdom Park attendance on Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. It’s only natural that non-party attendees would visit other Disney Parks instead of one that closes at 6:00 p.m.

But Reddit user u/LunaLouGB shared that Magic Kingdom isn’t the only Disney Park experiencing a crowd lull. Wait times at Disney’s Hollywood Studios were impeccably low on Tuesday evening despite the holiday weekend.

“Wait times at Hollywood Studios are insane tonight,” the guest wrote after sharing a screenshot of the My Disney Experience app.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway were practically walk-ons, a rarity for two of the theme park’s most popular attractions.

Increasingly, any time is the best time to visit the Disney Parks. The corporation is offering discounted Resort hotel rooms, tickets, VIP Tours, and more to lure Walt Disney World crowds back.

Have you noticed a dip in Walt Disney World attendance? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.