Disney World Slashes Hotel Prices for the Holidays Amidst Low Attendance

If you’re looking to book a Disney World vacation this holiday season, you’re in luck.

From August to January each year, there’s at least one celebration in full swing at Walt Disney World Resort. Between August and October, it’s Halloween – then, from early November, Christmas takes over Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom for two months of festive fun .

This year, Disney World has teased some new additions for the holiday period. There are rumors of a new ticketed event at Hollywood Studios and the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. The Parks and Resorts will also receive their usual festive touches, from trees and lights to tasty treats.

Unsurprisingly, the holidays typically draw in big crowds at Disney World. However, the Resort has noticed a significant attendance drop in recent months. While Memorial Day Weekend is usually another heavy hitter at the Parks, crowds were sparse this year. Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Josh D’Amaro has also stated that the company expects a “moderation” in demand for Disney World over the summer.

At the same time, Disney World has dropped a surprising number of discounts over the past few months. From restaurants to hotels, it’s slashed prices for certain Guests – and more major discounts have just been announced for the holidays.

Holiday discounts at Walt Disney World

Disney’s introduced several new discounts for different groups of Guests: Annual Passholders, Disney+ subscribers, Florida residents, and general Guests.

Annual Passholder discount

From October 2 to November 18, 2023, Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy up to 35% off stays at select hotels on most Sunday through Thursday nights. The same discount can be used on most nights from November 19 to December 9, 2023.

The discount increases the closer we get to Christmas. Annual Passholders can enjoy up to 40% on stays most nights from December 10 to December 25, 2023. Discounts vary depending on the hotel in question.

Hotels offering up to 40% off

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Hotels offering up to 35% off

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Hotels offering up to 30% off

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Hotels offering up to 25% off

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Hotels offering up to 15% off

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms

Disney’s Beach Club Resort – Villas

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

To enjoy these discounts, Passholders will need to present their Annual Pass at check-in. Guests can stay for up to a maximum of 14 nights, and additional per-adult charges may be applicable if more than two adults stay in a room at a Disney Value, Moderate, and Deluxe Resorts or at a Studio at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts. The offer also isn’t valid on three-bedroom villas, Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas and Bungalows, and The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

Disney+ subscriber discount

If you subscribe to Disney+, you can also enjoy up to 35% off on select hotels for stays between October 22 and November 2, 2023, and November 26 and December 25, 2023. To claim your discount, you’ll just need to log in with the same email used for your Disney+ account.

Florida resident discount

Live locally to Disney World? Florida residents can get up to 30% off on stays most Sundays through Thursdays from October 2 to November 18 and most nights from November 19 to December 9, 2023. You can also get up to 35% off on most nights from December 10 to December 25, 2023.

General discount

If you don’t fall into any of those categories, don’t worry – you can still enjoy a discount on your trip this holiday season. Get up to 25% off on stays most Sundays through Thursdays from October 2 to November 18 and most nights from November 19 to December 9, 2023. You can also get up to 30% off on most nights from December 10 to December 25, 2023.

