Disney World Closes Multiple Attractions, Spares “Untouchable” Rides

Is nothing sacred anymore? That’s a common question most fans have whenever Disney closes an outdated ride or attempts to remake one of its classic animated features. While the original intent of Parks like Walt Disney World was to “keep moving forward,” some Guests have wondered why some rides deserve a longer lifespan than others.

In the wake of the recently reported DinoLand closure, the question “What Makes a Disney Ride ‘Untouchable?'” was asked on r/WaltDisneyWorld. Like any vocal fanbase, they were quick to respond with what rides are actually sacred at the Walt Disney World Resort and why Disney wouldn’t dare remove them from the property.

Fans Defend Disney World “Untouchables”

Everyone who has ever set foot into Disney World has a favorite attraction. Whether it’s in the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the Disney Parks are home to several beloved rides and attractions that have become icons of the theme park industry.

In spite of their popularity, some of Disney’s beloved attractions have gone the way of the dodo and closed their doors to make room for something bigger and better. Since 2018, the company has been rapidly closing or shutting down popular attractions such as EPCOT’s original Club Cool, the Jedi Training Academy, and the oh-so-infamous Splash Mountain. Now that DinoLand U.S.A. has reportedly joined the legion of the doomed, Guests are worried what might be next.

Some fans have been wondering what makes rides like Space Mountain and Small World immune from the deadly hand of Disney, and Reddit was all too quick to answer.

u/Ceorl_Lounge aptly writes,

“Look at the iconic rides present in multiple parks and you’ll see things that are less about “rides” and more “core parts of the brand… Plenty of other things have come and gone over the years, but if you’re able to say “it’s not a Disney trip without X” odds are it’s safe…

While certainly not incorrect, there’s more to it than just holding to the Disney brand. For example, The Great Movie Ride was a testament to the cinematic contributions from filmmakers like Walt Disney and others in his field, yet it closed its doors in 2017.

u/F1rstxLas7 adds this takeaway,