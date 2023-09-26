Guests Risk Electrocution at Disney World

Rain is as common as sunshine at Walt Disney World Resort. The Central Florida Disney parks are known for inclement weather, ranging from light showers to hurricanes!

Given its swampy home, Walt Disney World Resort knows how to handle the rain. When lightning hits the area, outdoor attractions and transportation methods like the Monorail and Disney Skyliner shut down. Disney cast members can be spotted mopping floodwater and leaves into designated drainage areas. Magic Kingdom even puts on a special parade – the Rainy Day Cavalcade!

Thunderstorms and rain showers rarely last all day. Even so, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom guests often complain about the weather impacting their plans. Some request refunds after trudging through storms only to miss out on their favorite rides.

But a more severe risk posed a danger to guests during a rainstorm at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this week. TikToker @waltdisneyworldparks shared a video of an open electrical panel wholly submerged in flood water:

Though it’s difficult to see, multiple wires appear to be underwater. The panel was located near the entrance to Olaf’s meet & greet, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, and Backlot Express, a Quick Service restaurant.

“An unexpected sight to see as you wade through flooding at Walt Disney World,” the guest wrote. “Just the usual flooding at Walt Disney World with an electrical twist at Hollywood Studios.”

Disney Parks fans were surprised that cast members would allow guests to walk through the water near the open panel.

“I think someone could have possibly died of electrical shock,” said @chapstikman.

“The money I would’ve made right then & there 🙏🏻,” @chewedxanax joked.

“I mean I’ve heard of shower toasters, but this is a whole new magical experience,” quipped @bill_the_happiest_dad.

Thankfully, the guest wore rubber shoes!

“Probably a good thing you’re wearing Crocs then!” @beefyfriesguy wrote.

“Crocs are always stored in the backpack for those rainy moments, only time they’ll ever come out,” the guest replied.

No one was reported injured due to the exposed and flooded electrical panel. Walt Disney World Resort didn’t comment publicly on the incident or give a repair timeline.

Though flooding seems scary, it’s to be expected at Walt Disney World Resort. For the most part, guests shouldn’t be concerned about dangerous weather – pack your rubber shoes, hats, and ponchos, and prepare for lower wait times as others rush back to their Resort hotels!

