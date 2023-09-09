‘Back to the Future’ Returning to Theaters After Reboot

It’s official: we’re heading back to Back to the Future (1985).

Nearly four decades after its release, the Back to the Future trilogy is as popular with fans as ever. The adventures of 17-year-old high school student Marty McFly (Michael J Fox), scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), and the latter’s decade-hopping DeLorean have struck a chord with audiences for generations – proving that even time-travel can feel timeless.

With franchises like Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, and Star Wars all receiving sequels or reboots over the past few years, it seems inevitable that Back to the Future will get the same treatment. Its leading man isn’t too keen on the idea, with Fox commenting earlier this year that he’s “not fanatical” about a Back to the Future reboot.

“I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something?” he told Variety. “You’re going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it.” Fox also noted that there’s not much he can do about it, adding, “Do what you want. It’s your movie. I got paid already.”

Producer and co-writer Bob Gale and co-writer and director Robert Zemeckis have also criticized the idea of rebooting the original film. “There’s no need to go back to that well,” Gale previously also told Variety. “You’ve seen too many people go back too many times. As I’ve said many times, the characters in ‘Back to the Future’ are my family, my children. You don’t sell your kids into prostitution.”

For now, Fox can rest easy knowing that a cinematic remake of the Robert Zemeckis and Steven Speilberg franchise is yet to be announced – even if some fans have already fancast Tom Holland in his place.

However, a Back to the Future reboot has already hit the stage. Back to the Future: The Musical follows the same plot as the original film, and even features several of the same songs, such as “Johnny B. Goode” and “Power of Love.” It debuted on the West End in London in 2021 and on Broadway earlier this year to mixed reviews (but strong ticket sales).

But that doesn’t mean the big screen is totally bereft – Back to the Future is officially coming back to theaters!

To celebrate Back to the Future Day, the iconic film will return to theaters across the United States on October 21. As diehard fans know, this is the day Marty and Doc Brown visit in the future in Back to the Future: Part II (1989).

Universal Pictures has partnered with Fathom Events to produce a remastered version of the film. It will be screened for one day only with all screenings held at 7.30 p.m, with tickets currently available through Fathom Events or select box offices. Check out the full list of locations on the Fathom Events website!

Are you heading back to theaters to see Back to the Future?