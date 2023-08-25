“WTF Happened?” Guests Horrified by Ugly State of Classic Universal Attraction

Guests are outraged by the current state of Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride at Universal Studios Florida – despite it only recently receiving a refurbishment.

For over 30 years, Universal Studios Florida has played host to some of Orlando’s most exciting attractions. What started as a cross between a theme park and a working production studio – similar to Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort – has come to focus on immersing guests in some of their favorite movies and TV series.

Today, Universal Studios Florida is home to rides inspired by Despicable Me (2010), Men in Black (1997), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), and The Simpsons, Fast & Furious, and Bourne franchises.

It also boasts one-half of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where guests can either speed through Gringotts Bank on Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts or board the Hogwarts Express to the other half of the magic-inspired land at Islands of Adventure.

One of the park’s oldest attractions is inspired by a ’90s classic: The Mummy (1999). Taking the place of Kongfrontation, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride opened in 2004 and sees guests exploring the set of a fictional sequel to the film, dubbed Revenge of the Mummy.

Riders soon discover that the mummy featured in the film is real and come face-to-face with Imhotep before embarking on a high-speed adventure. At the ride’s conclusion, there’s also a cameo from the film’s star Brendan Fraser – dressed as his character Rick O’Connell – who famously welcomes you back before declaring, “I would have enjoyed this interview a lot more if I had gotten my cup of coffee!”

Despite being one of the park’s oldest attractions, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride remains one of its most popular, with regularly long wait times. However, fans have recently grown concerned about the state of the indoor roller coaster – despite it only recently undergoing refurbishment, which included replacing the old track and updating the technology within the ride.

“WTF happened to Mummy?” questioned Reddit user GaryShakolm. “I went on Mummy 5 times today, first I noticed, the lighting at the beginning scenes looked different and uglier. Imhotep finally came back after months! On my 4th ride, he was down again for the rest of the day.”

They noted that several effects were “so out of sync,” while the audio faced issues in the fire room. Imhotep’s audio (in which he usually declares, “your souls are mine!”) was also “delayed” at the ride’s launch.

“A little disappointing considering the extended refurbishment last year,” they concluded.

They’re not the only one who feels like Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride is in a poor state. As Loki41972 noted, “It worked much better before they fixed it last year.”

Several guests have also experienced problems with the attraction breaking down mid-ride. “I was there Tuesday and in the beetle room it literally just shut down for like 20 sec before continuing,” wrote WhoKid987.

Another user, OlUncleMunnerlyn, agreed, adding, “I can vouch for this, the beetles crawl everywhere and then the room goes pitch black for an excessive amount of time. Then, the car turns and you’re eventually shot upwards.”

Rumors previously spread that Universal Studios Hollywood is considering removing its version of Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride in favor of a Donkey Kong roller coaster, as is currently being constructed at Universal Studios Japan and the upcoming Epic Universe in Orlando.

While it seems unlikely that Universal Orlando Resort would close its version so soon after replacing the track (which is far from cheap), it does beg the question of why the park seems to be neglecting one of its most popular attractions. Hopefully, these issues are ironed out soon – and Brendan Fraser finally gets that coffee.

Have you noticed a difference on Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride lately? Let us know in the comments!