Rude Guests Kill Disney World Morale, Fans Outraged

While there has certainly been a lot of controversy surrounding the Disney Parks lately, especially the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, few problems have been so persistent as the unruly, entitled, and unabashedly rude behavior of certain Guests. From getting drunk on EPCOT rides to assaulting Cast Members, some visitors seem to leave their senses at the gates.

Disney’s fanbase has always been a very vocal network of Park-hoppers and animation buffs, but they’re also quick to call things out when they go wrong. r/WaltDisneyWorld on Reddit has seen an influx of entitled behavior that is truly beginning to eat away some of the magic of the place where dreams come true.

Don’t Be That Disney World Guest…

Our recent coverage tackled the issue of Guests going against ride regulations and taking flash photos aboard dark rides and other attractions, but other Disney Parks Guests are coming forward with how it’s truly disrupting and ruining the experience.

u/biancastolemyname writes,

“I will never understand this. Besides it being insanely selfish and rude obviously, what’s the point? You miss the entire experience of the attraction to make shitty footage nobody wants to see of something there’s already tons and tons of (much better) freely available footage of anyway.”

And u/ruhrohrubarb replies,

These people have main character syndrome. It’s all about “me me me” without any thought about others. It’s why vloggers are so detestable, by and large.

Of course, u/yellowhelix wastes no time and gets right to the point when they add,

“We need more people to speak up when this happens. You can politely ask for people to turn off their flashlight and most of the time they will…”

This isn’t the only instance of Guests behaving badly at a Disney Park, and the influencers and vloggers aren’t the only guilty parties. Things only get worse when alcohol is introduced to the equation.

Inside the Magic has spoken on Disney’s drinking problem before, but EPCOT is absolutely notorious for its frequent instances of drunk and disorderly conduct.

On a separate post concerning the matter, u/SeekerVash reports,

They really need to rip off the Band-Aid and handle the drinking problem at Epcot. It’s going to start driving people away from that park at some point.”