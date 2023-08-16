Pete Davidson Takes Over Universal, Fans Disgusted

If you have ever been to a theme park and noticed a ton of security around, you can rest assured that that is likely due to the fact that a celebrity is in the vicinity.

Whenever celebrities visit theme parks, they tend to nearly take them over. Not only will security be all over the parks, but they will have massive fan huddles trying to follow them, and they will be able to skip every line due to their status to protect their safety.

One example of this is with the Kardashian’s, who frequent the Disney Parks often, and tend to cause quite the scene. The Kardashian family (Keeping Up With the Kardashians) are known for being Hollywood reality TV sensations. Still, it seems that the clan really loves Mickey Mouse as much as the typical Disney fan!

The family has celebrated many kids’ birthdays there in the past. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are particularly familiar with the park since they have not only celebrated their daughter, North’s, birthday there, but they have experienced multiple VIP tours! We recently spotted Kylie Jenner at Disneyland with what looked to be a secret Guest and two children. If it were our guess, we would likely assume that one of the children would be Stormi Webster, Kylie’s daughter, and the gentleman with her could be Stormi’s father, Travis Scott.

In the past, the Kardashians skipped a line at Disneyland, and when Guests noticed, they were infuriated. A recent TikTok shared both Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian skipping the line for Mad Tea Party at Disneyland. Not only did they skip the line, but they also made other Guests wait so that they could ride alone. This instance was caught on camera and went viral, with many Disney fans upset by this blatant disrespect to the other Guests who have been waiting to ride.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World seem to be a hotspot for celebrities. In addition to Chris Evans and Kylie Jenner, we at Inside the Magic also spotted Julianne Hough (Dancing With the Stars, Footloose, Safe Haven), Darren Criss (Glee, Muppets Haunted Mansion), and Kristen Chenoweth (Descendants, Annie, Wicked) filming outside Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration, in the past.

Now, Kim Kardashian’s ex, Pete Davidson (SNL) has been spotted taking up a lot of space at Universal Orlando Resort in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One Guest said, “Saw Pete Davidson in the parks today. Out back of Hogs Head with a small entourage around 7PM. Anyone else?” Although no one else on the Reddit thread seemed to have seen Davidson as they were not at the park that day, no one had a nice word to say about Davidson.

Others commented, “Dude is a scumbag”, “Pete Davidson… don’t know how that guy got an SNL gig. Couldn’t do impressions, couldn’t sing, couldn’t hold a character, looked like a meth addict on an all-night bender, but he became famous… somehow.”, “I’m so sorry”, “not a great dude by any measure”, and “He definitely gave me sleazy vibes.”, to name a few. Davidson has done a lot of work with NBC, and with him having a comedy show in Orlando this evening, it is not shocking to see him exploring Universal Orlando Resort.

Comdedian Davidson has recently become more popular for his serial rotation of A-list celebrity girlfriends:

Carly Aquilino. MTV’s Girl Code comedian Carly Aquilino had a brief fling with Davidson in 2015

Cazzie David

Ariana Grande

Kate Beckinsale

Margaret Qualley

Kaia Gerber

Phoebe Dynevor

Kim Kardashian

Other Theme Park Take-Overs

Taylor Swift + theme parks seems like a PERFECT combination for Swifties… but it seems that there are a lot of coaster fans who are not huge fans of the pop superstar.

If you have been paying attention to the music industry over the past few months, you know that Taylor Swift has been single-handedly dominating the nation, and world, with her Eras Tour, celebrating all of her past albums in one collective performance. The artist has repeatedly broken Ticketmaster, and has fans traveling the globe, following her from show to show, paying thousands for tickets, replicating her costumes, and crying uncontrollably at her performance. As we know, “From the “Lover”-era “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” opened the show to the “Midnights” album cut “Karma” that closed the three-hour-plus musical marathon, Swift left barely any song possibilities unsung.”

Taylor Swift’s concert sparked so much interest in Santa Clara, that the popular Cedar Fair amusement park California’s Great America decided to scrap their set list for the weekend, and only play Taylor Swift, to liven up their “Reputation”.

The decision to play Taylor Swift music all weekend was not met with total happiness, as those who are not major fans of the pop star’s music rejected the idea. Not only did the theme park play Swift’s music, but it acted as a parking lot for the concert. It was reported that “A deal between Levi’s Stadium and California’s Great America allowed the Taylor Swift concerts to use the theme park’s parking lot, exclusively. Anyone could park at the Great America parking lot, as long as they have a ticket to the theme park. California’s Great America surely had an increase in ticket sales, even if the actual attendance this weekend didn’t.”

So, if you wanted a space where you could “tailgate” and party before the concert, you could part at California’s Great America! The theme park said, “To use the parking lot on Friday and Saturday, all individuals in your vehicle must possess a valid park ticket. This means that everyone arriving in the vehicle must have their own Park admission ticket in order to utilize the parking facilities.” Food and drinks were sold at its Carnivale at Orleans Place, giving Swifties a place to pre-game before the concert.

The theme park also offered an “Eat, Drink, Relax” ticket package for $50, which included use of the restrooms, unlimited food, and a chance to hear the Taylor Swift concert from the Pavilion entrance of the theme park. This not only targeted fans who were going to the concert but fans who were not able to snag a ticket.

The parking lot was full of Swifties until 1:00 a.m. on both evenings, as the concert broke curfew each night. Well, it seems California’s Great America really said, “Look what you made me do” to all the Swifties in town, charging them through the roof to further enjoy the Swift experience.

Have you ever seen a celebrity at Disney or Universal?

When visiting Universal Orlando Resort, Guests can enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on.

At Universal Studios Hollywood Guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!