Woman Arrested at Disneyland Amid Forced Evacuation

This weekend, a Disneyland arrest went viral on TikTok as guests fled Southern California to escape Hurricane Hilary.

Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney, and other West Coast theme parks are closing early in anticipation of the rare storm expected to hit Sunday evening. Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will remain open for all guests.

Hilary is expected to pass quickly, and the Disney Parks are scheduled to open normally on Monday. Nevertheless, Disneyland Resort saw record-breaking low crowds on Sunday as locals and tourists hunkered down for the storm.

But not all guests were concerned about inclement weather this weekend. A viral TikTok from @deadlynigxtshade showed police officers and Disneyland security trying to apprehend a likely-drunken woman at Downtown Disney:

The woman screamed and writhed, even lying down to avoid the police officers trying to handcuff her. In the short video, nearby guests stared at the scene. The TikTok user gave no context to the Disneyland arrest.

“Uhm people getting arrested at Disneyland whats going on?” she wrote.

The video amused thousands, as have previous reports of guest misbehavior at Disney Parks. Theme park violence and rulebreaking are reportedly rising nationwide but appear particularly problematic at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Both Disney Parks enacted new “courtesy” policies earlier this year, hoping to curb problematic incidents. They gave Disney Cast Members more authority to discipline unruly guests, some of whom have been kicked out.

But the new rules haven’t stopped the worst offenders. Just months ago, two families participated in a brutal, bloody fight at the entrance to Magic Kingdom Park. Allegedly, one family refused to move from a spot the other wanted to take a photo. (Both families were banned from Walt Disney World Resort.)

