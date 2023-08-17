Disney Theme Park Infestation Causes Government Concern

According to reports from the Florida government, the state’s infestation is a concern and it falls right in the zone of the iconic Walt Disney World theme park.

Florida Insect Infestations: Scarab Beetle Cousins and Pine Beetle Threats

Florida is no stranger to bug infestations, but recent reports highlight how concerned the government is in 2023. Various Disney travelers report infestations, either of the visible or invisible creepy crawlies. One got sick from a stomach bug. Others were in the middle of a Leprosy outbreak.

These new threats go after something different for Walt Disney World resorts: the infrastructure. These include a genetic cousin of the scarab beetle and the less popular, pine beetle.

Disney Theme Park Insect Infestation

The Disney World infestation isn’t a surprise, particularly given the climates in which the Walt Disney Company has its theme parks. Whether at Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, or all the way in Disneyland Paris, there are infestations.

Consider roaches, bed bugs, and mosquitoes. This doesn’t even mention mold problems that every Walt Disney World resort battles its way through. These insects go for the Walt Disney World Resort throat: its raw materials. It attacks the very wood that holds the place together.

“Trouble With Lichen” and Trees

Just like termites in the home aren’t a good thing, seeing pine weevil beetles in a Disney park (or even close to one) isn’t a good thing. They symbiote with fungus and infest stealthily in trees wherever it’s hospitable, unlike some other, not-so-friendly mold at Disney World.

The report issued by the Florida government office overseeing insect control highlights the direness of the situation. It’s not fun to go to a Disneyland Resort and encounter a roach or mice or bed bugs or mosquitoes.

But they leave the rides alone. The pine beetle doesn’t.

How Insect Infestations Impact Disney Guests

Insect infestations are usually a manageable issue within any Walt Disney World Resort. Call in the fixers, and the issue is done. However, pine beetles feed on wood. And that is abundant in the Walt Disney Company infrastructure. It is, however, facing an uphill battle in Central Florida.

The worse the pine beetle infestation gets, the higher the risk of these pests munching at the Disney Park scaffolding. Compromised structures can result in shutdown and maintenance demands. And those costs could get passed along to consumers, just like the pine beetle larvae get passed into the trees and wood of the Sunshine State and beyond.

What do you think about the infestations in Florida? Will the pests impact your trip?