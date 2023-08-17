Disney Guests Risk Death to Attend Theme Parks

According to new reports, Disney guests risk extreme physiological effects when they attend Disney World. This is especially true amid the heat warnings making Walt Disney World locations worldwide a veritable Disney Park pressure cooker.

Disney Guests Risk Health Issues Amid Heat Risks

At any Disney resort, there are some inherent risks. From selfie sticks gone wrong to Disney Resort guests opting for a face covering to prevent catching a case of Legionnaires, there are plenty of risks.

The newest risk comes as recent reports reveal the true impacts of heat on the human form. It means that visitors of California Adventure or any Disney Resort stop in the “Eureka” state can suffer these impacts. The same goes for Florida. And that’s just the United States.

United States and International Disney Park Locations

Per Jeff Semple, reporting for Global News out of St. Catherine’s reported on Brock University’s studies of heat and the human body. The reporter experienced it firsthand and spoke of the pressures not only of heat but at higher humidity.

Another study shows that everywhere from Castaway Cay to Lake Buena Vista are all vulnerable to heat. Magic Kingdom Park might have some technology to protect Disney guests from risk.

However, the risk is extreme. The report shows that over 400 people have died due to heat exposure (in the United States). Those don’t include other spots across the world, with Shanghai being a literal hot spot.

Disney Guests’ Risks Range from Dizziness to Death

There are many impacts of heat sickness, including dizziness, an inability to think, and overall heart strain. Whether on a Disney Skyline or a ride vehicle, these risks remain constant. It’s particularly true with the updates to alcohol regulations for Disney Guests at California Adventure and other Walt Disney Company locations.

The study notes, “If you’re too intoxicated and you don’t realize that you’re in an extremely hot environment, obviously that’s going to affect your ability to remove yourself and seek shade and shelter.”

Disney Guests at the Most Risk

The risk for Disney guests depends on two things: location and vulnerability. As for location, it depends on the specific heat and humidity of Disney’s Animal Kingdom or the Walt Disney World Resort. Visitors can check the local weather reports for indexes on UV radiation and heat warnings.

Per reports, whether it’s a trek to Animal Kingdom or an indoor dining experience at any Disney World Resort, the second vulnerability factor (unique to each person) remains.

Vulnerability to Heat at Walt Disney Company Resorts and Attractions

The strain on the heart can occur from going between hot and cold, only exacerbated by humidity. This is true from Disney’s Hollywood Studios to Universal Orlando Resort (and everywhere in between).

Heat is a serious issue, and can impact those on medications, particularly for the kidneys. These control the flow of water. More vulnerable populations include the elderly guest and children at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Solutions and Innovations

From water spritzers to medics, the Walt Disney Company takes a lot of effort to be both climate-friendly and accommodating of any guest in need. There’s shade, air conditioning, refill stations for water, and spritzer tech that helps prevent these issues.

The risks that guests run are when a ticket to the Walt Disney Company resort of their dreams aligns with a heat wave. Understanding the impacts of heat, travel, and the risks of combining both is important. While there is medical attention at any Disney World Resort, it’s always better to consult a family physician for a full heat-wave breakdown.

What do you think about Disney guests risking harm to hit-up resorts? Make your mark in the comments below!