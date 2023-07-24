“Mold Infested” Disney World Location Shut Down, Updates Given

Every single attraction at Walt Disney World Resort offers something for Guests to enjoy.

When thinking about “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” it’s easy to note the iconic attractions at Magic Kingdom Park, such as the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and “it’s a small world”. There’s also a group of Disney Park fans who first think of thrilling coasters, like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, TRON Lightcycle / Run, Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Test Track at EPCOT, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

But, there’s no reason to stop there.

No matter when you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort, there’s no way to experience it all. Though Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane can potentially help with getting wait times to a minimum for some, you’ll inevitably have to make a decision to miss out on some attractions or experiences.

One of these experiences that many Disney World Guests have probably skipped in the past was the Voyage of the Little Mermaid. Though the show was spectacular and one of the favorites among many Disney Park regulars, there were many Guests who didn’t take the time to experience the attraction because it was a show, and this would mean taking time away from other rides at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The show closed down during the COVID pandemic and never reopened. Since that point, multiple reports have come forward stating that the theater itself is “infested by mold” and that Disney has a lot of work to do to get the building back to the place where it could host Guests daily again. While we haven’t received an update from Disney in more than a year, a special survey was just sent out that shows Disney still has plans for the attraction.

In a recent survey, Disney asked Guests to give their thoughts on attractions in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Though Voyage of the Little Mermaid has been closed for more than three years and the attraction has been removed from Disney’s official website, the company is still asking Guests about it.

This means, essentially, that Disney isn’t done with the attraction. There have been rumors that the show could be transformed into an updated attraction featuring Halle Bailey’s version of The Little Mermaid. Many other Disney Park fans have expressed the desire to see something completely new, such as an Encanto stage show, come to the theater.

For now, though, we’ll have to wait and see what might come to the attraction. Though it remains shut down indefinitely, it will be interesting to see what Disney does moving forward and if these survey results help push the company in a certain direction.

