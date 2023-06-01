Disneyland Hotel Exposed for Major Bedbug Infestation, Refuses to Take Action

You might want to avoid this Disneyland hotel on your next trip to the Southern California Disney Parks.

Unlike Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort only offers a few Resort hotels. The Disney Park partners with numerous “Good Neighbor” hotels in the area, promising a high-quality stay either steps or a shuttle bus away from Disney property.

One of those properties is the Hilton Anaheim Hotel, located just down the road from Disneyland Resort and the Anaheim Convention Center. The non-Disney Resort boasts multiple pools, a food court, and a spa. But it doesn’t advertise that your room could come with extra Guests…

Mara Bernal (@belikemara) recently stayed on the eleventh floor of the Hilton Anaheim Hotel and shared her experience on TikTok. She alleged that her two-year-old was bitten by bed bugs multiple times throughout the night and showed evidence of bugs in the linens:

“Do not stay at this hotel near Disneyland!!!!” Bernal wrote. “Located right next to Anaheim convention center! staff did nothing, seemed unbothered by situation!”

Commenters reported other negative experiences at the Hilton Anaheim Hotel.

“Hilton hotels in California really have gone down hill!” said @mariimm85.

“WORST HOTEL EVER,” @mirleyorellana6 alleged. “Don’t stay here, rooms are old af and not updated.”

Always check any Resort hotel room thoroughly before bringing your luggage inside. Contact the Front Desk immediately if you see any evidence of insect activity.

What is your favorite Disneyland hotel? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Hilton Anaheim Hotel Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views.