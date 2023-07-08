Guests visiting Universal Studios Hollywood can enjoy a returning fan-favorite offering with extended dates!

Universal Studios Hollywood is packed with fun for the whole family, from the youngest adventurers to the bravest thrill seekers. Being home to beloved franchises like The Simpsons, Transformers, Despicable Me, Minions, Jurassic World, and Super Mario Bros., the Southern California theme park has tons to offer.

But perhaps some of the most popular attractions can be found at Hogsmeade, where The Wizarding World of Harry Potter fans can live an immersive, magical adventure with shops, treats, entertainment offerings, and rides inspired by the Harry Potter franchise. And fans of the Dark Arts will be delighted to know that a limited-time, fan-favorite offering has just been extended at Universal Studios Hollywood, teasing its imminent return this Halloween Season.

Universal Studios Hollywood shared the news through its official Twitter account (@UniStudios), announcing that Death Eaters will appear at Hogsmeade in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter on additional dates through July 30, 2023.

The darker side of magic has arrived Additional dates have been added now through July 30th

The darker side of magic has arrived 🪄💀 Additional dates have been added now through July 30th pic.twitter.com/MzQ5IJ2Bek — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) July 6, 2023

Death Eater appearances were initially scheduled from July 1 through 17. However, with this announcement, Universal extended the fan-favorite offering for nearly two more weeks to delight fans of the Dark Arts and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, whether they are interested in showing loyalty to the Dark Lord’s cause or having a duel against the devoted followers.

And fans of the Dark Arts and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter should look forward to this Halloween season, as Universal Studios Hollywood recently confirmed that The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be open during the Park’s Halloween Horror Nights, surely welcoming Death Eaters to roam Hogsmeade once more.

Death Eaters, Lord Voldemort’s most devoted followers, roamed Hogsmeade looking to find others willing to show loyalty to the Dark Lord’s cause for the first time in 2022 when Universal Studios Hollywood debuted the offering for that year’s Halloween Horror Nights events.

Are you excited about the extended dates for Death Eater appearances at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter? Will you visit Universal Studios Hollywood this summer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!