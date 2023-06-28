Guests visiting Disney and Universal Parks will have to fork out more money on their upcoming trips, as price hikes are reportedly coming to the beloved Parks later this year.

While Walt Disney World Resort tickets will reach their lowest price in years this summer, Guests eager to visit Mickey Mouse and his friends and enjoy Mickey-shaped snacks, and fans wanting to immerse themselves in Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter, explore Jurassic Park, and power up for an adventure inspired by the Super Mario Bros. franchise will have to prepare a bigger budget for their trip, as ticket prices are reportedly set to increase at Disney and Universal Parks later this year.

Earlier this month, Inside the Magic reported that ticket prices for Universal Studios Japan would suffer a significant increase starting this August, with one-day tickets reaching up to ¥10,400 (about $72) on select dates, ¥600 higher than the peak day tickets in July. And it appears that Disney is ready to follow Universal in this price hike trend.

Tokyo Disney Resort is set to increase ticket prices to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea starting this October, with one-day adult admission tickets reaching up to ¥10,900 (about $75) on select dates, according to a recent report.

The Oriental Land Company, Tokyo Disney Resort’s operator, reportedly announced on Friday that the company would increase admission prices “to ease visitor traffic during holidays and weekends.”

One-day adult tickets are currently sold on four price tiers, ranging from ¥7,900 to ¥9,400 (from about $54 to $65). However, starting this October, two new tiers will reportedly be introduced, reaching price tags of ¥9,900 and ¥10,900 (about $68 and $75). These upcoming price hikes will be applicable on select weekends and holidays like Christmas and New Year.

Additionally, Oriental Land reports that Junior tickets — for Guests between the ages of 12 and 17 — will go up by ¥1,200 on the busiest days, reaching a peak price of ¥9,000 (about $62). Child tickets — for Guests between the ages of 4 and 11 — will reportedly remain at a peak price of ¥5,600 (roughly $38).

Transportation in Japan will also enforce new price hikes in October, adding even more to the cost of a trip to Tokyo Disney Resort or Universal Studios Japan. The Japan Railways (JR) Group reportedly announced price increases for its nationwide passes to come into effect this October but did not share a specific date.

Similarly, Shanghai Disney Resort recently increased ticket prices, impacting Guest visits throughout the year.

Will these price increases discourage you from visiting Tokyo Disney Resort and Universal Studios Japan? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!