Universal Cracks Down on Dangerous Guest Activity

After months of complaints from Guests, Universal has introduced strict new safety measures at one of its Parks.

Whether it’s Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Studios Singapore, Guests have grown increasingly vocal about a dangerous habit from other Parkgoers. More and more Guests visiting Universal Parks are allegedly sneaking their phones onto rides – despite the provision of lockers and other bag storage – to try and capture their experience in 4K.

As Inside the Magic recently reported, common culprits include riders of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure over at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure, as well as the neighboring Flight of the Hippogriff roller coaster and Jurassic Park River Adventure.

Other Parks have faced a similar problem and clamped down with tougher rules and restrictions. Cedar Point, a popular amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, recently shut down a high-speed roller coaster mid-ride to confiscate a Guest’s phone. Disney has also introduced an increasing number of phone bans on rides.

Now, one Universal theme park is following suit. Universal Studios Japan has introduced metal detectors – reportedly similar to those found at airports – to the line of The Flying Dinosaur, the Park’s resident Jurassic Park (1993) themed roller coaster.

As of June 3, Guests will pass through the metal detector after leaving the attraction’s locker area. If the buzzer sounds, Guests will then be checked again by one of the ride’s Team Members with a manual metal detector.

Detecting not only phones but keys, coins, and any other items with the potential to fly away mid-ride is a much-needed safety measure. Other Parks, such as Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, have previously seen major injuries after loose items injured Parkgoers, with one Guest suffering a broken nose at the Park due to a rogue iPhone.

For now, this move seems to be limited to just Universal Studios Japan. However, considering the increasing number of reports of phone-related incidents on other rides, this would definitely be a welcome addition to its Stateside locations.