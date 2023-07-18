‘Haunted Mansion’ Director Pushes Back Against Bob Iger Strike Comments

In one of the most controversial moments during the Hollywood Strike, Bob Iger stated that he felt a strike at this time was “disruptive” and their demands unrealistic. Justin Simien, director of Disney’s Haunted Mansion (2023), wants to share a few words with the Disney CEO.

Related: Disney’s Haunted Mansion Is Being Sold on Zillow

Written by Katie Dippold, Haunted Mansion is a loving tribute to the iconic Disneyland attraction built around an excellent ensemble cast. This includes LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, and Chase W. Dillon. It also features Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota, Jared Leto as the Hat Box Ghost, and Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, and Hasan Minhaj.

Unfortunately, none of these talented people could attend the film’s premiere at Disneyland Resort because of the actor’s and writers’ strikes. The only member of production who attended was director Justin Simien since the Directors Guild of America had reached a deal with the studios. Despite this, Simien stated in a brief interview that he still wanted to sit down and talk with Disney CEO Bob Iger.

‘Haunted Mansion’ Director Stands By His Cast and Crew

Related: “I Love Disney, but Don’t Trust ‘Em,” Fans Turn on Bob Iger

Speaking to Marc Malkin from Variety, Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien reflected on the SAG-AFTRA Strike and what it means for this film. “It’s so surreal. It’s so… sad and disappointing. But I’m not disappointed in this cast. I’m disappointed in the conditions that had brought about this situation.”

Simien then revealed that the cape he wore on the red carpet was a tribute to the film’s costume designer, Jeffrey Kurland, who could not attend because he was also a member of SAG-AFTRA. His work in Haunted Mansion has received massive praise, most notably from Jamie Lee Curtis, who claimed she had never worn “such gorgeous costumes” in her career.

However, the biggest question was about Disney’s head honcho, Bob Iger. In a recent interview with CNBC’s David Farber, Iger stated, “It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing; the recovery from COVID, which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption.”

This has caused many people to respond angrily to the CEO, including SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. Justin Simien had a more cordial response.

“I’d like to sit down with him and talk,” said Simien. “I don’t know if how he meant it is how it felt to me… Let me tell you about ‘unrealistic.’ Me being a filmmaker is unrealistic. Coming from Houston, Texas, gay, Black. That’s unrealistic. What made me believe I could do that is watching these movies with beautiful protagonists that have these unrealistic dreams. And to see the journey that it took them to get there.”

Simien finished the interview by reminding the world what Disney was all about. “So many artists believe in that dream and contribute to these movies and these products and are here because of these products. I would love to talk to him about the reality we all face as artists to make the impossible happen every day. Because that’s what Disney’s really good at, at making the unrealistic happen. That’s actually their magic.”

Do you agree with Justin Simien’s sentiment? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!