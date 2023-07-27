Disney Guests Infuriated by “Line Jumping” Tactics

Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place on Earth. There are dozens of unique attractions to experience, from the thrilling new technology on Avatar: Flight of Passage, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and TRON Lightcycle / Run to classics like Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world”, and Spaceship Earth. With the recently introduced Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes, Guests can pay to skip long waits and get right to the fun.

But some Guests don’t want to pay to skip the line. Some choose to abuse single-rider lines on the attractions that have them. Other line jumpers confidently strut to the front of the queue, lying about family ahead or having one Guest save a spot for their entire party.

On a recent Walt Disney World Resort visit, Lee Redwood (@leeredwood on TikTok) had enough line-cutting. The Guest recorded multiple line jumpers, attempting to coerce the Central Florida Disney Park into taking action:

“Why are you not hotter on this??” Redwood asked, tagging Walt Disney World Resort. “This has happened EVERY day of our visit. It [shouldn’t] be allowed to leave and rejoin the queue just to get food or let one member of your party queue and the rest join later.”

“It’s so frustrating…and the Cast Members just shrug,” he added, commending Busch Gardens Tampa and Universal Orlando Resort for their strict anti-cutting policies.

Other Disney Parks fans agreed.

“It’s so annoying!” @rebeccaburgess20 wrote. “They can wait, just like the rest of us!!!”

Some commenters suggested that perhaps the line jumpers left the line to take a young child to the bathroom, but Redwood maintained this didn’t represent most cases.

“I get that, but they didn’t walk past us to leave the queue so unless they were in the toilet for an hour…” he replied.

“I’m sorry but totally agree with you!” @rachelraydisneymad93 echoed. “And I don’t agree with the ‘kids might need the toilet’. You can see what the wait time is! Wait or buy Genie+!”

Have you witnessed line jumping at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.