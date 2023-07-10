Disney World Abandons Massive Attraction, New Updates Given

A massive attraction in Walt Disney World Resort is about to be abandoned.

Disney World Guests come from all over the world to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Crowds can be seen every day at the Disney Parks, which include Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. No matter the time of year, Guests can expect there to be wait times for their favorite attractions and for thousands of other visitors to be crowded around them while visiting the theme parks.

Crowds particularly form the most popular attractions, which include rides like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Haunted Mansion, Peter Pan’s Flight, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Avatar Flight of Passage, Slinky Dog Dash, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and many others. While you’ll certainly find crowds in these attractions, there’s one attraction at Walt Disney World Resort that has needed help garnering any kind of consistent crowd.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is an absolute-must for your trip to Walt Disney World Resort. The land is home to two attractions– Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run– as well as several other experiences, such as Oga’s Cantina, Droid Depot, and much more.

Because of the massive popularity surrounding the Star Wars franchise, Disney attempted to create an immersive experience in which Guests could “board a cruise ship in space” known as the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. The Galactic Starcruiser is a massive Disney Resort that gives Guests the opportunity to stay two nights aboard the spaceship, The Halcyon. Unfortunately, the experiment failed miserably. Disney announced that it would be abandoning the Galactic Starcruiser model, with its final voyages being help at the end of September.

With the attraction closing down permanently, many Disney Park fans have wondered what might be next to come to the massive area. Some have speculated that Disney could simply make a few changes and reopen it as a Disney Resort. Others have speculated that Disney World could somehow tie it into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with some kind of transportation that takes Guests from Disney’s Hollywood Studios over to the land.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently posted a photo where we can see the massive size of Galactic Starcruiser.

Aerial photo of Disney's Hollywood Studios, with Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser and the EPCOT resort area. pic.twitter.com/apOkqsuMSy — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 9, 2023

As you can see in the photo, the area is absolutely massive, and we can see that there is a solid amount of room to have some kind of attraction, whether it be related to a hotel stay or something else that revamps the Galactic Starcruiser entirely.

The good news is that Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro did recently confirm that the company has new ideas for what might come to the old Galactic Starcruiser.

“No hints yet…but something will happen,” D’Amaro said.

From this photo, we know that there’s plenty of space to do something, but we also know that the way the Galactic Starcruiser was built, the capacity of the building is severly limited. This leads us to believe that this will not be an experience tied to a regular theme park ticket, but rather will continue to be its own attraction in the future. As far as what that looks like, we’ll have to wait and see.

What would you like to see come in the place of Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!