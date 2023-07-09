Disney D23 Event Completely Sold-Out

Every day is an un-birthday, but only 2023 is Disney’s official centennial celebration. Celebrating the D23 event, Disney reveals its impressive centennial plans for the big Disney100. And from the looks of it, Mickey Mouse is going all-out for the event.

What’s In Store for Disney100 Celebrations

A two-day celebration, D23 promises to be “The Biggest Disney Fan Event of the Year.” Opening its doors on September 8, 2023, it takes place at the Disney Contemporary Resort in Walt Disney World Orlando.

Because it’s the big centennial, Disney reveals D23 birthday plans that take guests on a journey through time. Will there be celeb appearances? Absolutely. Some of the most notable include Bill Farmer and Don Hahn, the talent that brings to life Mickey and Minnie Mouse (along with Goofy and the gang).

But it’s not just about the classics. D23 is a way to pay homage to the past while embracing the future. The “100 years of ‘weird Disney’ moments” promises to take it from the top with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and move right along to “60 Years of Disney’s Audio-Animatronics Technology.”

There’s only one piece of bad news amidst the excitement.

Disney Reveals D23 is Sold Out

Disney reveals its D23 centennial plans for those lucky enough to have a ticket. While virtual options and plenty of merch are available, it’s hard to beat attending in person. The good news? You can still attend the theme parks and attractions and participate in the D23 action.

The whole idea is to take the events of the last century and show just how far Disney and society have come. Disney magic is different for everyone. Some are eager for the presentation from Walt Disney Archive director Becky Cline, shining a light on Walt’s journey west and the birth of the company.

But Disney is a living concept, and its D23 event marks the fact that it’s literally moving into its second century of existence. Change is on the horizon, and Disney reveals D23 features that show the path to the future.

Nostalgia Meets the Modern

It’s almost impossible to be alive in the 21st century without having some sort of nostalgic memory. Remember Bambi? What about the time they shot the father figure in Tarzan? Whether it’s an old cartoon from Saturday mornings or a trip to Disneyland that changed you forever, there’s a kernel of that inner child remaining.

From Pixar icons bringing tears to the eyes of audiences to the sheer power of imagination, D23 promises to be a powerful show of achievement. Through time and tech, Disney100 promises to be an event that will inspire its own nostalgia for years to come.

What do you think about the big Disney100 event? Counting down to D23? Share your take in the comments below!