Universal Throws Shade at Disney World Over Risky Park Change

Disney World is known for its changes amid various festivities throughout the year. Some are more favorable than others, and all run the risk of alienating Guests. And doesn’t Universal just love to remind the Mickey Mouse giant?

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, has been standing strong for 52 years. Following the success of Walt’s first amusement park playground, the now Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California, the House of Mouse leader turned his attention to the tropical climate of Florida, and over the course of many years, Disney World was born.

Magic Kingdom was eventually joined by the likes of EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and now with over 25 Resort hotels, two water parks (Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach), the Disney Resort attracts millions of visitors year after year. In fact, Magic Kingdom was the most visited theme park in the world in 2022.

While many travelers opt to vacation at Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort has proven time and time again that they are a match for the popular Disney Parks. Magic Kingdom may have topped the attendance list, but Universal’s Islands of Adventure beat out the other three theme park locations over at Disney World.

Thanks to thrilling attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster and being the home of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and its sister Park Universal Studios Florida bring big franchises to Guests; the Resort will soon enhance its Despicable Me offering by transforming the former Shrek 4-D Adventure attraction into Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

There has long been comical beef between the pair of theme park Resorts, with Universal Orlando Resort’s Twitter account often targeting Disney World for certain decisions or actions its executives make. And that seems like it will never change.

Disney World may have wrapped up its huge 50th-anniversary celebrations, but there are other Disney events spread across the year. Whether it’s individual theme park anniversaries or the 100 Years of Wonder The Walt Disney Company is commemorating as a whole, the House of Mouse is laden with fun things for fans to celebrate.

Universal Shades Disney World Over Risky Decision

One date many Disney fans celebrate each year is Stitch Day or 626 Day. 626 Day takes place on June 26 each year, with the date playing off of the fact that Stitch is originally called Experiment 626 in Lilo & Stitch (2002). Disney Parks marked the occasion with limited edition offerings such as new merchandise and food, and Universal marked the day by reminding people of a risky Disney World decision.

Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) wrote on June 26:

It looked better with toilet paper on it.

This is a callback to when Magic Kingdom defaced Cinderella Castle with toilet paper and graffiti to mark the opening of Stitch’s Great Escape! in Tomorrowland at the Disney Park. Universal’s humourous shade-throwing is an unsolicited take on Disney’s transformation of its famous attraction, knowing that the said change was questionable — and divisive — for Guests.

The attraction, themed after Lilo & Stitch, replaced ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter after the latter was deemed too scary for a family-friendly audience. Stitch’s Great Escape! was met with mixed reviews, with some even going on to say it was the worst ride in Magic Kingdom. The attraction used many of its predecessor’s ride technology with a theater-in-the-round setting and visual, sound, and smell effects — including the notorious chili dog burp.

On November 16, 2004, Disney World made the brave yet risky decision to retheme the entirety of Cinderella Castle to commemorate the opening of Stitch’s Great Escape! The theme park covered the iconic landmark with toilet paper and defaced its towers with graffiti… for one day only.

It wasn’t just for the opening of Stitch’s Great Escape! that Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella Castle became adorned with something new. For the Park’s 25th anniversary, Disney World famously turned the castle into a giant birthday cake, something that proved — and still proves — contentious.

Then for the 50th anniversary, AKA The World’s Most Magical Celebration, Disney completely altered the appearance of Cinderella Castle, changing its classic blue and grey colors to golds, pinks, and an even brighter blue.

It will be interesting to see what they do next.

And whether the Universal Resort will call them out on it.

