Universal Calls Out Disney For Changing Iconic Signs

It’s not really a complete day until Universal Orlando Resort throws some shade the way of its competitor, Walt Disney World.

Those who follow the two Resorts understand that there is a healthy competition and rivalry that has formed, especially since the era of social media has been ushered in.

Seemingly at least once a day, sometimes even more, we see a quick-witted Tweet from Universal Orlando Resort taking a shot at Disney.

As Disney World is currently in the midst of changing its iconic purple signs seen on the highways around its Resort in the place of new blue ones, Universal Orlando Resort couldn’t refrain from comments.

Universal Orlando posted a reply to a Tweet in which user @ExpThemePark shared a photo of Universal’s blue signs leading to its theme parks and Resorts and said “the best blue theme park signs.”

The other guys blue it.

Of course, as noted above, Universal Orlando already has blue signs at its Resort. Disney is making the change to its signs to add the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, its newest luxury hotel, and many fans are upset about the color scheme that has been chosen.

Disney’s official description of the Galactic Starcruiser reads:

LIVE YOUR OWN STAR WARS STORY Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible. WHAT’S INCLUDED

Your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package includes: 2-night stay in a cabin or suite

Ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment, where choices determine your experience*

Food and beverages on the starcruiser (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages) and a quick-service meal at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios**

Admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for your planetary excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Valet parking

Exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser databand (known on your home planet as a MagicBand) What do you think of the new signs changed to include the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? Let us know in the comments below!