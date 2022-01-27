Universal Slams Disney After Delaying Upcoming Ride

Universal just threw major shade at Disney for continuing to delay an upcoming attraction.

This year is sharing up to be an incredible year for Disney as there is a ton of things changing and being added at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida right now. From the complete transformation of EPCOT to new rides and attractions, Disney Guests have a lot to look forward to.

And speaking of attractions and rides, TRON Lightcycle/Run, one of the most-talked-about rides coming to Walt Disney World is continuing to be constructed at Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom. After receiving several delays, however, many Guests are starting to wonder when the ride will actually open.

Recently, Universal confirmed that the highly-anticipated Epic Universe expansion would be coming to Universal Studios Orlando by 2025. This announcement has blown up social media sites with many fans celebrating the announcement on Twitter.

Summer 2025 🤩 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 27, 2022

As a joke, some fans used the situation to ask Universal about the infamous TRON coaster coming to Walt Disney World soon, to which the official Universal Orlando Twitter account (@UniversalORL) simply responded “*2072”, commenting on how tumultuous the upcoming coaster has proven to be for The Walt Disney Company and fans alike.

The ride was announced way back in 2017 and was slated for an original opening sometime in 2021. Last December, Disney failed to mention the TRON coaster at all in one of their D23 updates for this year leaving many wondering if Disney plans on releasing the coaster at all in 2022. More on TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland Resort:

The Ultimate Competition

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Bring Your A-Game to the Mainframe Adrenaline-pumping music, lights and 3-D graphics inspire a furious surge toward the winner’s circle. Traverse TRON’s electrifying multi-sensory environment as you speed, dip and dive through digitized darkness on one of the fastest indoor roller coasters in Disney theme park history. Sync Chamber

Step inside the techno-style zone featuring glowing glass rails, a real-time Raceview and blue laser lights that etch patterns through space—this is where Users synchronize with their Lightcycles. Feel the power activating as you jump on, grab the handles and brace to face an unknown digital frontier. Are you excited for the TRON coaster to finally open at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below!