Guests Complain About “Gross,” “Horrible” Change at Disneyland

Guests have noticed a new addition to Disneyland Resort – and let’s just say, it’s not too magical.

For decades, Disneyland has entertained Guests of all ages with attractions, shows, and restaurants inspired by everything from Mickey Mouse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Resort is always changing – as Walt Disney himself promised on its opening day in 1955, it will never be complete as long as there’s imagination left in the world. That’s meant plenty of popular (and unpopular) additions and alterations over the years, especially as Disney continues to cram more of its IP into classic corners of both Disneyland and California Adventure.

Sometimes, the Parks even change in ways that Disney itself can’t control. The COVID-19 pandemic, for example, dramatically changed the way Guests visit theme parks – forcing the introduction of Park reservations and, at one point, significantly lower capacity for Parks across the globe.

Now, nature has stepped in once again to introduce another big change to the Park – and Guests aren’t happy. Recently, one Parkgoer took to Reddit to complain that just one thing negatively impacted her recent week at Disneyland Resort: an overpowering smell of sewage.

“The only negative is the smells immediately outside the park,” wrote user RnJibbajabba. “You cannot walk down a sidewalk for more than 20 feet without smelling raw sewage. It is around the entire park perimeter. We walked down Disneyland dr and Katella Ave every day and had to bring lavender oil to smell for most of the walk. You are literally walking into raw sewage smell the entire way from Westin to Downtown Disney. The walk itself isn’t bad and is in fact quite beautiful. But for the rest of my life, whenever I smell raw sewage, it will remind me of our first trip to Disneyland. It is a terrible problem.”

She wasn’t the only one to notice bad smells at Disneyland. User Idkidc9876 responded that they’d experienced the same thing – except actually inside Disneyland property, and this problem seems to at least have been resolved (for now). “There were a few months there where the parks were really stinky in different areas,” they wrote. “It was a huge bummer. Last time we were there was January and I don’t remember walking into a wall of smell like we had during trips in 2022. So at least they got control over that.”

User The_mighty_hatfield chimed in to complain that “Fantasyland was particularly gross on multiple days” in February, with DisneyScoop agreeing that the “Fantasyland funk” lasted for months. “I normally avoid that area anyway because of the crowds and had to be extra careful to remember to avoid that stench.”

Another user highlighted the drains outside the floral Mickey Mouse icon by the Park entrance as another hotspot for “horrible smells.”

For some users, the bad smells impacting Disneyland has continued well into the spring. User Useful-Rough-6449 wrote that they were “there a couple weeks ago and it was so bad in like 6 spots throughout the park near major attractions. It was pretty bad in December 2022 but worse this time.”

As one user pointed out, it may be that Disneyland is in dire need of a “sewer clean out.” Whatever the problem, hopefully, Disney can resolve the issue before the weather heats up even further over the summer.

Enough about bad smells at Disneyland – what’s your favorite Disney scent? Let us know in the comments!